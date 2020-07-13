College Podcast: From pessimism to fatalism - it’s all over save for the press releases
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, & SI’s Pat Forde reveal what they are hearing from college administrators as doubts for a football season in the fall are at an all-time high. What has brought on this recent fatalistic realization? Should football just pick back up in the spring?
We also tell the tale of a modern-day Rambo who is currently hiding out on the run in Germany…
