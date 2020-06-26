College Podcast: Football in the spring, UL vs UK online battle, Loch Ness monster conspiracy

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde continue their march through the longest offseason of all-time…and why it could be getting longer. The Athletic reported this week that three major conferences are considering moving championship games back a weekend so teams can play makeup games. At this point, why aren’t administrators talking more about moving the season to the spring? (00:38)

Pete wrote a great piece this week diving into the Oklahoma State story explaining why the players' reaction involved more than just an OAN shirt. Did Chuba Hubbard save Mike Gundy’s career? (17:44)

We also had a classic social media battle over the past few days between the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats…except it wasn’t your average fan getting the fight started. Why did John Calipari’s daughter go after Chris Mack’s wife? And where does this rank among the all-time great Card vs. Cat feuds? (27:00)

And, as if 2020 couldn’t get any crazier, the Loch Ness monster has burst onto the scene after one tourist published pictures of what looks like a giant fish swimming in the famed lake… but the guys are a bit skeptical. And halfway across the world, sex-crazed monkeys have taken control of a Thai city. Is this beginning of the animal revolt we have been warning listeners about for years? (40:24)

College coaches from around the state of Mississippi met in the capitol of Jackson today to lobby to remove the confederate battle flag from the state flag. The movement began when MSU star running back Kylin Hill took to Twitter to announce he will not play until the flag is changed.

