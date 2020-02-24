College Podcast: Fixing College Basketball & the War Against Emotional Support Horses
With Pat Forde lost in Waco, Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel press on with a quick breakdown of the top teams in college basketball following the blockbuster Kansas at Baylor showdown on Saturday. Why was that game a 12 EST tipoff? (4:27)
Pat and Dan then look ahead to March Madness and ask what kind of tournament we can expect following an upside-down regular season. Also, why can't college basketball take notes from hockey? Later, we look at the impending transfer rule changes and how they will impact the top collegiate sports. (18:21)
As always, the guys cap the show with a couple of ridiculous stories...one featuring an 84-year old woman in Mississippi who has a hell of a putting stroke and yet another emotional support animal situation gone wrong. (39:39)
