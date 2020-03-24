College Podcast: Fall without Football, Drinking Bears & More March Madness Stories

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde are still here to remind you to stay inside, wash your hands and drink beer. The guys kick off the episode with the wild Mountain Dew grocery store fight that went viral over the weekend. What college team does the now famous couple cheer for?

Pat, Pete and Dan then dive into one of Pete’s latest columns on how athletic departments around the country are running the numbers for a fall without football. How are coaches handling the quarantine? What are ADs and presidents doing now to prepare for the worst?

Moving to the hardwood, the guys watched a few of the basketball replays on television over the weekend. What were their main takeaways and what was the toughest deadline they ever had to overcome?

Finally, on a higher note, the guys have a story about a beer drinking bear that made Wetzel a little mad…

Michigan Stadium sits empty before a home game in 2019. Would the college athletics landscape ever be the same if the 2020 CFB season doesn't happen. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI's Pat Forde investigate on the latest Yahoo Sports College Podcast. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

