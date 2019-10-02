College Podcast: Emotional-support pigs, the NCAA gets posterized and the Legend of Buffalo Romeo
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
The world is NOT coming to an end! Do NOT listen to your local athletic director. Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel sift through California Senate Bill 206 to bring you what you need to know on the groundbreaking legislation. Which players are getting paid and how? What's next for the NCAA? Why is there so much pearl-clutching by ADs everywhere? (9:07)
We also have yet another emotional-support animal story. This time, it's pigs on a plane... (1:52)
And before the guys make their Week 6 picks against the spread (52:21), Pat, Pete and Dan tell the hilarious story of a date gone wrong. Do not miss the Legend of Buffalo Romeo. (44:22)
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts