College Podcast: Death to the NCAA, ASU Scandal, Chicken Wars Returns

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde begin with arguably the podcast “Person of the Year” and the 103-year-young Massachusetts woman who beat coronavirus and immediately cracked open a Bud Light. Can we get this hero another round?

CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd wrote this week that the NCAA could be trouble if the coronavirus continues to keep people locked down until the spring. Could we see a Power 5 split? Is it even a smart move?

Pete Thamel also has the latest surrounding the sexual assault scandal at Arizona State University after emails surfaced from basketball coach Bobby Hurley accusing AD Ray Anderson of “disturbing” behavior in his handling of the situation. What is next for the Sun Devil athletic department?

Pat, Pete and Dan also have a long-awaited update on the Chicken Wars front as KFC has announced a new sandwich after months of planning. Can it stack up to the competition?

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils argues a call with an official during the game against the Syracuse Orange in 2018. Stay locked in with Yahoo Sports for more on the ongoing situation at Arizona State. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

