College Podcast: Coach K speaks, Emoni Bates commits, Big 12 State of the Conference

Collegiate sports have been tied to the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd, and this week was no different. Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski finally issued a powerful statement. Mississippi, after pressure from players and leagues alike, took down their state flag. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest instances of the college game making a difference.

The top basketball recruit in the 2022 cycle, Emoni Bates, committed to Michigan State on Monday. What’s his impact on the Spartans and the game overall?

The guys also dive into the current state of the Big 12 as football season fast approaches. Will OU run away with the league or will their rivals Texas and Oklahoma State give them a run for the title?

Under Armour backed out of their record-breaking deal with UCLA. What's next for the Bruins and is this a sign of things to come from apparel companies?

Finally, on another edition of podcast people’s court, Judges Thamel, Wetzel, and Forde preside over a case from Louisiana where a man jumped into the fishing tank at his local Bass Pro Shop…

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger celebrates after a touchdown run against Oklahoma in 2018. Will the Longhorns or Sooners take the title? Or will Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State take the Big 12 in 2020? Tune into our State of the Conference preview to find out. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts