College Podcast: Chicken War II, CFB Ghost Stories & Week 10 Picks

On this wild edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Pat Forde, Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel address the elephant in the room off the top and prod Pat about his recent move to Sports Illustrated. Will the pod survive? (00:53)

Speaking of survival, the Chicken Wars are BACK! Popeyes announced this past week that their legendary chicken sandwich will make its triumphant return on Sunday. Dan has the latest from the front. (14:25)

Later, in the spirit of Halloween, the guys dive into a few true college football ghost stories from around the country. Which stadium is actually haunted? Which coach has most likely seen a spirit? (18:46)

Pat, Pete and Dan also look ahead to the INSANE early line in the LSU vs Bama showdown next week (6:28), share a can’t-miss tale from the World’s Largest Cocktail Party, and preview the biggest matchups of Week 10 including SMU at Memphis and UGA vs UF. (32:04)

