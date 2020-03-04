College Podcast: Biological Warfare, The Wonderlic Test, & CFB Time Travel

The NCAA has formed a panel to monitor the spread of coronavirus and respond if necessary. The NCAP suggested holding the NCAA tournament games without fans last week. (Photo from Diyarbakir Turkey's National Disaster Management Agency as they conduct drills on November 7, 2019.)

For the first time in what seems like months, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are back together again and ready to lay down an all-time podcast.

The guys begin with the viral sensation, Jackson State basketball trainer Thomas "Snacks" Lee, and his improbable and now famous three-pointer. Is there a better nickname out there in sports? (00:52)

Last weekend's NFL Combine got Dan thinking...which host would post the highest Wonderlic score? We put these esteemed writers to the test. (3:47)

From SWAC basketball to the Blue Bloods, Pat, Pete and Dan pivot to the #1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks. How will the college basketball world react if a “villain” cuts down the nets? Also, would the NCAA tournament really decide to play the games without fans if the coronavirus continues to spread? (11:50)

We then turn back the clock in a new segment called the College Football Butterfly Effect. Following last week’s Banner Society article, we kick off this offseason topic with the 2017 CFP semifinal between UGA and OU and how the sports landscape could have changed with one play. (42:40)

Dan also shares a tragic misunderstanding involving a hangover and the world’s worst flight... (49:02)

