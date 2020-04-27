College Podcast: Biggest CFB underachievers, Tennessee beer bandits

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Luckily for you, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde didn’t take a 48 hour Las Vegas vacation…the guys kick off this podcast with a recap of the latest episodes of “The Last Dance.” Is Dennis Rodman our hero?

The 2020 NFL Draft is now in the rear view mirror and the usual suspects in LSU and Ohio State produced the most picks. Which programs underachieved with the most talent? (Looking at you, Urban Meyer)

To cap the show, Judges Pat, Pete and Dan grab their gavels to preside over a case where five people broke into Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium to steal beer. Their decision will surprise…no-one.

Michigan had 10 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines continue to produce talent with nothing to show for it. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

