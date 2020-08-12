College Podcast: Big 10 & Pac-12 cancel football in 2020, ACC, SEC & Big 12 still alive

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

We have never seen a day like Tuesday in the 150 wild years of college football. After days of speculation, the Big 10 decided to officially close shop on the college football season until the spring and the Pac-12 soon followed. Yet the Big 12, which many consider the linchpin for the ACC & SEC, announced hours later they are going to press on, giving fans a glimmer of hope.

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to a truly unprecedented day. What is the next step for the SEC, ACC, and Big 12? Does Nebraska actually have a shot at an independent schedule? And we will see a stream of players transfer from the Big 10 and Pac-12? We also have the scoop on the wacky Urban Meyer video that surfaced yesterday...so stick around until the end.

It was a rough Tuesday across college football as two of the biggest dominoes fell with the Big 10 and Pac-12 pushing their seasons to the spring. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts