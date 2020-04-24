College Podcast: Best NFL Draft Ever, Latest on CFB Season

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Breaking News: We are taping the Yahoo Sports College Podcast from Mike Vrabel’s house until further notice. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde recap the wacky events that unfolded during the 2020 NFL Draft. From Old Spice robes to mullets, was that the best draft yet?

The guys also have the latest surrounding the college football season start date. The last Stadium poll listed 99% of college athletic directors as optimistic in seeing a football season kicking off this school year. What is the most realistic time table at this point? How many games do we need to play to field a playoff? Pete breaks down his solution.

Make sure you stick around for the important debate on what will be the first tattoo out of Georgia now the stay-at-home order has been lifted…

APRIL 23: In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, New York during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

