College Podcast: Barefoot Beer Bandits, Attack Gators and Week 0 Preview

We made it. Football finally returns this week. But before Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel turn their eyes towards Week 0, the guys dive into the latest news surrounding the Michael Avenatti and Nike basketball scandal (1:34).

They then riff on Louisiana HC Billy Napier over his belief that Ragin Cajun players should donate back to the school (11:50) before they break down the first AP Top 25 poll of the season. Who will be the biggest bust? (21:23)

Later, the guys preview both Week 0 matchups & pick their favorite non-conference game of the season. (34:51)

Wetzel, Forde and Thamel take a wild turn to wrap the podcast and describe the copycat crime of the century in the case of the Barefoot Beer Bandit. The dynamic trio also warns Jacksonville about the dangers fence-climbing attack gators.

