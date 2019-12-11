College Podcast: As the Coaching Carousel Turns, Army-Navy Game, & Emotional Support Insects

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Just when we think this podcast can't get any weirder... Pete Thamel makes his triumphant return to the as Dan Wetzel and Pat Forde begin with a brief Heisman (come on, it’s going to be Burrow) breakdown before Sully releases his findings in the Sullivan Report to determine if Pete won the Race for the Case. (6:44)

This week in As the Coaching Carousel Turns, Dan, Pat and Pete grade the recent hires of Sam Pittman at Arkansas, Mike Norvell at FSU, Eli Drinkwitz at Mizzou. ( 18:13) Also, which college coach makes the jump to the NFL this offseason (34:19) and who deserves the College Football Coach of the Year Award? (40:08)

Dan spins yet another wild tale from the world of support animals, this time with a twist, before the crew gives their take on the upcoming Army-Navy game. (46:42)

