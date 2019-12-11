College Podcast: As the Coaching Carousel Turns, Army-Navy Game, & Emotional Support Insects
Just when we think this podcast can't get any weirder... Pete Thamel makes his triumphant return to the as Dan Wetzel and Pat Forde begin with a brief Heisman (come on, it’s going to be Burrow) breakdown before Sully releases his findings in the Sullivan Report to determine if Pete won the Race for the Case. (6:44)
This week in As the Coaching Carousel Turns, Dan, Pat and Pete grade the recent hires of Sam Pittman at Arkansas, Mike Norvell at FSU, Eli Drinkwitz at Mizzou. ( 18:13) Also, which college coach makes the jump to the NFL this offseason (34:19) and who deserves the College Football Coach of the Year Award? (40:08)
Dan spins yet another wild tale from the world of support animals, this time with a twist, before the crew gives their take on the upcoming Army-Navy game. (46:42)
