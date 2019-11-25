College Podcast: Anchorman fights & who deserves the 4th playoff spot?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

On this edition of the Overreaction Monday Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde don’t waste any time and debate which team currently deserves the final playoff spot assuming LSU, Ohio State and Clemson hold serve. Is the PAC 12 officially out following Oregon’s loss to ASU? (00:26)

What is USC to do with Clay Helton after the Trojans 52-35 rout of UCLA? (13:10) As for actual coaching searches, Schiano Sunday had a different meaning the second time around. Pete has the latest out of New Jersey as Greg Schiano and Rutgers fail to reach an agreement for him to become the program’s next head coach. (18:13)

Up next, Pat, Pete and Dan recap Ohio State’s huge 28-17 win over Penn State. More importantly, the guys dive into the tale of the tape between ESPN’s College Gameday crew and Fox’s pregame team to play out who would win in a battle royale fight. (28:45)

Lastly, Dan has an update on Randy Edsall’s bonus money as well as news from the front-lines of the Chicken War. (41:34) The guys also hand out their weekly Heisman winners. (43:57)

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes the catch for a 28-yard touchdown pass over John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Penn State 28-17. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

