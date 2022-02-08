College player advocacy group files unfair labor practices complaint with NLRB

The National College Players Association says it has filed unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA to the National Labor Relations Board.

The player advocacy group has long advocated for college athletes to be considered employees of their schools. The NCPA said in a release that players were misclassified as “student-athletes” by the NCAA instead of players and that players were subject to “unlawful prohibitions on protected employee speech.”

“College athletes see the definition of employee under labor law,” NCPA president Ramogi Huma said in a statement. “They are highly skilled in their sport, paid scholarships and stipends to perform athletic services and they perform their work under extensive control of their employer. These athletes deserve every right afforded to them under labor laws — just like other hard-working Americans.”

The release also includes a quote from Iowa men’s basketball player Jordan Bohannon.

“The NCAA invented the term ‘student-athlete’ to deny us college athletes protections under labor laws,” Bohannon said. “That deception harms us physically, academically and economically. I love playing for Iowa. In fact, I love it so much I’m back finishing my sixth year. But the truth is like all FBS football and Division I basketball players, I am an employee of my school, conference, and the NCAA.”

NCPA was involved in Northwestern unionization efforts

NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo wrote in September that board policies “fully support the conclusion that certain players at academic institutions are statutory employees, who have the right to act collectively to improve their terms and conditions of employment.”

The National Labor Relations Act, however, only currently applies to private schools and not state-sponsored institutions. A vast majority of schools at the top level of college football and college basketball are state-run.

That memo followed a 2017 memo issued in the wake of Northwestern football players’ attempt to unionize in 2014. While Northwestern players were classified as employees by the NLRB, they did not ultimately form a union and no other further pushes at private schools at the FBS level have been made to change the athlete and university relationship.

In her memo, Abruzzo cited the NCAA v. Alston Supreme Court decision and the recent changes in sentiment regarding college athlete rights. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA's compensation caps in June.

Justice Kavanaugh, in his concurring opinion in Alston, went further. He strongly suggested that the NCAA’s remaining compensation rules also violate antitrust laws and questioned “whether the NCAA and its member colleges can continue to justify not paying student athletes a fair share” of the billions of dollars in revenue that they generate. Moreover, he suggested that one mechanism by which colleges and students could resolve the difficult questions regarding compensation is by “engag[ing] in collective bargaining.”

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision, the NCAA announced the suspension of name, image, and likeness (“NIL”) rules for Players at Academic Institutions. The NCAA did so in the face of mounting pressure, as state laws throughout the country granting NIL rights were set to take effect. Players at Academic Institutions now may collect payment for use of their name, image, and likeness, thereby opening the door for them to profit from endorsements, autograph sales, and public appearances, among other ventures. In addition, Players at Academic Institutions are permitted to use professional service providers to assist them in engaging in NIL activities. The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business enterprises makes Players at Academic Institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport, while simultaneously pursuing business ventures to capitalize on their fame and increase their income.

What’s next?

The NCPA’s complaint comes after the NCAA said in 2021 that athletes would be allowed to make money off their name and image rights and sign endorsement and sponsorship deals. The NCAA had long clung to the outdated ideal of amateurism for its players and only approved endorsements and sponsorships after states across the country passed laws allowing college athletes to make money.

The NCAA has also staunchly been against classifying athletes as employees as it would change the power dynamic between school and student. And while a change in status for college athletes across the country is nowhere close to imminent, the NCPA’s complaint could be another step in the push to make college athletes employees now that players have finally been able to retain their own image rights.