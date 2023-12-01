College notes: Licking Heights grad Holskey hunting for a MAC title

Reid Holskey is playing for a Mid-American Conference championship on Saturday.

The Licking Heights graduate is a starting offensive tackle for the Miami University football team, which plays Toledo in the MAC title game at noon at Ford Field in Detroit. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Holskey is a three-year starter for the RedHawks, who are 10-2 overall and finished 7-1 in MAC play. They are attempting to avenge a 21-17 loss to the Rockets during the regular season.

Holskey has blocked for an offense that has split 333 yards per game almost evenly between rushing and passing. The RedHawks have won their last four games, including a 30-16 victory at Ohio despite losing starting quarterback Brett Gabbert to injury.

Licking Heights graduate Reid Holskey (56), shown in a 2022 game, is a three-year starter for Miami (Ohio).

Younker earns OAC recognition

Nate Younker delivered a breakout sophomore season for the Capital University football team, and he recently was honored for his accomplishments.

Younker, a Watkins Memorial graduate, was named to Ohio Athletic Conference honorable mention list. Younker led the Comets in receiving with 34 catches for 660 yards and six TDs.

Younker had a pair of 100-yard games for the Comets, who finished 1-9. He made seven catches for 107 yards and a score in the season finale, a 31-17 loss to Heidelberg.

Hufford plows ahead

Jarrod Hufford and his Iowa State University football teammates enjoyed a memorable finale to the regular season last Saturday, beating host Kansas State 42-35 through a snowstorm.

Hufford, a Licking Valley graduate, blocked for Abu Sama, who racked up 276 yards rushing and three TDs on just 16 attempts. Rocco Becht added 230 yards passing and three TDs for the Cyclones, who improved to 7-5.

Hufford, a senior, is a three-year starter on the offensive line. He has helped the Cyclones total 358 yards per game.

Licking Valley graduate Jarrod Hufford (54), a three-year starter for Iowa State, celebrates a touchdown with Cartevious Norton during a game against Baylor earlier this season.

Vierstra helps Marietta climb

Connor Vierstra helped the Marietta College football team put a bow on its best season in three decades.

The Lakewood graduate threw a pair of TD passes in a 21-20 victory against rival Muskingum, helping the Pioneers finish the season at 8-2, the program’s best mark since 1995.

Vierstra, a senior, was named to the OAC second team. He completed 71% of his passes, totaling 2,251 yards and 20 TDs.

Williams set to move on

Nate Williams recently wrapped up a productive career at Akron.

Williams, a Newark Catholic graduate, finished his third season as a starting offensive lineman for the Zips when they fell 25-14 to Ohio, completing a 2-10 campaign. Williams since has announced his intention to transfer as a graduate student to use his final year of eligibility.

Granville duo boosts OWU

A pair of Granville graduates played key roles for the Ohio Wesleyan University football team.

Devon Haley, a sophomore, led the Battling Bishops, who finished 5-5, in rushing with 469 yards and seven TDs and added 135 yards and a score receiving. Dom Costa, a sophomore, made 42 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Kashner’s right leg reliable

Garrett Kashner again was a weapon on special teams for the Walsh University football team.

The Newark graduate averaged 40 yards per punt, recording 19 inside the 20-yard line and nine of 50 yards or more during his junior season for the Cavaliers, who finished 3-8.

Langenbrunner makes impact at B-W

Kyle Langenbrunner slid right into the Baldwin Wallace University football team’s defense.

The Newark Catholic graduate recently finished his freshman season with 28 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups for the Yellow Jackets, who finished 6-4.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Heights grad Reid Holskey hunting for a MAC football title