COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: UTPB ready for season opener against Texas College

Aug. 29—The wait for Week 1 is finally over as the UTPB football team begins the 2023 season this week with a 6 p.m. contest Saturday against Texas College at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland.

It'll be the first game under first-year head coach Kris McCullough who's eager to get things going in his UTPB debut.

"It's exciting," McCullough said. "It's game week. There's excitement throughout the whole building. Not just for football but every sport that's starting up. We have the start of school this week. These guys are in classes. But the excitement level is nothing like I've experienced in the last nine years. There's a new excitement, there's a new era. We're just ready to see what we are. Even I don't know what we truly are until we play. I'm excited to get out there and get rolling."

The Falcons enter the program's eighth year and McCullough is only the second head coach during that time.

UTPB is coming off a 5-6 overall record (4-5 in Lone Star Conference) from last year.

Fifth year senior quarterback Kenny Hrncir, who transferred from East Central after last season, will be starting for the Falcons.

"It's exciting," Hrncir said. "A lot of the guys are ready to hit someone else and get going. Everyone's really excited and we're happy to get to play at home to start the season."

>> Texas College: The Falcons' opponent for this week comes out of the NAIA. The Steers play in the Sooner Athletic Conference in Football (and in the Red River Conference in all other sports).

Texas College, which is from Tyler, is coached by Jarrail Jackson.

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

The Steers are coming off a forgettable season in which the team went 1-9 overall (1-8 in conference). Its lone victory came against Lyon last year.

McCullough knows the Steers' offense likes to throw the ball but questions remain on Texas College's defense.

"Offensively, they're an air raid," McCullough said. "They're going to throw the ball down the field. Defense, I have no idea. They just hired a new defensive coordinator two weeks ago. I don't know what to expect."

Regardless, McCullough has learned from past experiences to never underestimate the opponent.

When he was at East Central in the spring of 2021, The Tigers defeated Division I Tarleton State 21-14 in Stephenville.

"I can tell you what, I've been the underdog where you play a higher division foe," McCullough said. "When I was at East Central, we played Tarleton State and I know how we approached that week and I'm sure Texas College will be doing the same thing and finding a way to calm the nerves and beat a bigger opponent. I don't want to be that team like Tarleton State was when we beat them. We're attacking Texas College like any other opponent."

>> Rushing attack: The Falcons aim to run the ball a lot in Saturday's contest and McCullough said it's not just going to be one person doing all the lifting for UTPB.

"We have a committee running back room," McCullough said. "Our top four running backs are going to start ... My goal is to get all four at least 80 yards. But we're going to be pretty balanced, pretty 50-50. We're going to try and attack on the running game early. ... but every day is different and we have to get the consistency on both sides."

>> Defense: While the Falcons return linebacker Hayden Kelly, UTPB's defense also brings in redshirt sophomore Victor Idusuyi and redshirt sophomore Frank Mulipola on the defensive line as well as junior Jalon Rocquemore at linebacker.

"I think it starts with Vic Idusyi and Frank Mulipola, two linemen that have a chance to be not just all-conference but all-americans because of what they've shown in fall camp," McCullough said. "Jalon Rocquemore is our number one on defense. Being number one on defense means you've embraced the family values and done everything right. But you've also dealt with adversity. Our team chose him to be number one but he's played a ton of football here too. He's going to be very valuable. But we're young in the back ends so Saturday is going to be a test of how good we are."

>> Around the conference: Just like UTPB, the rest of the teams in the Lone Star Conference will be playing nonconference opponents.

Four of them will be playing Thursday night games this week.

Defending Lone Star Conference champion Angelo State will begin its season at West Alabama Thursday in Livingston, Ala. while Central Washington will travel to Odgen, Utah to face Weber State.

Eastern New Mexico will also be playing on Thursday, facing New Mexico Highlands at home in Portales, N.M. and Western Oregon will be at South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D.

On Saturday, Texas A&M-Kingsville will travel to Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colo. while West Texas A&M will face Western Colorado in Gunnison, Colo.

Midwestern State will travel to Colorado State-Pueblo and Western New Mexico will host future LSC member Sul Ross State in Silver City, N.M.

The Falcons will begin conference play on Sept. 23 against West Texas A&M at Astound Broadband Stadium.