College notebook: Atkins records impressive freshman season at SRU

Apr. 16—Regan Atkins, a graduate of Laurel High, was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Freshman of the Year.

Atkins is the first player for the Lady Rock to earn PSAC West Freshman of the Year honors in 24 years.

Atkins joins Becky Siembak (1999-20), Shelbey Wardman (1998-99), Heather Kearney (1995-96), Lori Robinson (1993-94) and Kory Fielitz (1990-91) as the sixth SRU freshman to receive the award.

Atkins averaged 15.2 points per game in her first year at SRU. She ranked fourth nationally compared to all freshmen in Division II.

Atkins posted a career-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds for her first career double-double in a 62-60 win over Clarion in January.

Atkins started in all 25 games for Slippery Rock and played 917 minutes, which is the most any freshman has played at the school. Atkins ranks third all-time among SRU freshmen after recording a team-high 381 points.

Atkins also ranked 10th among freshmen at SRU with 136 rebounds in the season. Atkins finished the season with 31 assists and 20 steals.

New Castle graduate Ryenn Micaletti completed her first season as the head coach of the Slippery Rock University women's basketball team.

Colin McQuiston

Shenango graduate, Colin McQuiston, finished his junior year at Slippery Rock University.

McQuiston played 11 games and contributed eight points and three assists.

Mairan Haggerty

Mairan Haggerty, a Neshannock graduate, played 20 games in her freshman season at Seton Hill University. Haggery was 50 percent from the free-throw line, had a total of 25 rebounds (12 offensive and 13 defensive) and posted 21 points.

Haggerty entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left after her year with Seton Hill.

Karly McCutcheon

Karly McCutcheon started all 29 games for West Liberty University this season. The Mohawk grad had a total of 418 points, 134 boards (121 defensive and 13 offensive), 91 assists, 30 steals and 29 blocks.

McCutcheon, a junior, averaged 14.4 points per game.

Jonathan Anderson

Jonathan Anderson, a New Castle graduate, entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility after wrapping up his freshman year at Mercyhurst University.

Anderson recorded 138 minutes at Mercyhurst and had 14 assists, eight steals and 13 points.

Preston Turk

Turk, a Neshannock grad, finished his senior year at Allegheny College. Turk started all 25 games for the Gators.

Turk was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team for his performances in the classroom and on the court for this past season. Eligibility for honors requires athletes must be at least a sophomore with a GPA of 3.5 or high and to have played in at least 90 percent, or start in 66 percent of the team's competitions throughout the season.

Turk was 75 percent from the charity line and posted 91 rebounds — 16 offensive and 75 defensive — 62 assists, 17 steals and a total of 169 points in the 2023-24 season.

Michael Sopko

Michael Sopko finished the 2023-24 season starting 28 of the 29 games at Penn State-Behrend. Sopko, a Neshannock graduate, averaged seven points per game and ended with a total of 203.

Sopko, a freshman, had 97 defensive rebounds and 40 offensive rebounds for the Lions. Sopko was 70.5 percent from the free-throw line and notched 28 blocks, 19 assists and 16 steals.

Luke Barker

Luke Barker started 24 of the 25 games at Allegheny College. The junior and former Laurel product made just under 81 percent from the free-throw line, with 98 rebounds — 74 defensive and 24 offensive — and supplied 75 assists, 31 steals and 343 points.

Barker was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team for his performances in the classroom and on the court for this past season. Eligibility for honors requires athletes must be at least a sophomore with a GPA of 3.5 or high and to have played in at least 90 percent, or start in 66 percent of the team's competitions throughout the season.

Barker averaged 13.7 points per game.

Abby Shoaff

Abby Shoaff played 27 games for Geneva College for her junior year. The Mohawk graduate chipped in 65 points for the Lady Gators and had 20 rebounds — 13 defensive and seven offensive — 15 steals and eight assists.

Laban Barker

Laban Barker, a Laurel graduate, played two games for Geneva College as a freshman for the 2023-24 season.