College and NFL coach mock draft gives Raiders talented defensive end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free agency is only a few days away and we are already seeing the needs of the Raiders changing before our eyes. A week ago, the offensive line seemed like it was in good shape. But now, the team will need to replace three starters with Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson released and Trent Brown traded.

While improving the offensive line will certainly be on the top of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden’s priority list, the lack of a pass-rush still might be this team’s biggest problem area.

So, what do coaches around the NFL and college football believe the Raiders will do in the first round? In a recent mock draft written by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, he talked to several coaches and decision-makers and asked them to predict each team’s pick in the first round.

For the Raiders, the pick was Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who opted out of the 2020 season. Here is a snippet of what one coach had to say about the former Hurricane defensive end:

“There’s still so much untapped upside with him. He’s still learning how to rush the passer. He’s even longer than (Jaelan) Phillips, and he has so much leverage. It’s hard for guys to get their hands on him. He wins the reach battle, and he plays very hard. He’s always chasing guys down. He’s also a great kid.”

As a redshirt freshman, Rousseau dominated the ACC, totaling 19.5 tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks. He’s still learning the defensive end position as he is a former wide receiver and has just one year of play on the edge under his belt.

In order for Rousseau to reach his potential in the NFL, he’s going to need a few years to learn and develop. The Raiders wouldn’t be a bad landing spot for him as Rod Marinelli is highly regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches and teachers in the league.

Given his incredible height, weight, speed and upside, Rousseau would make for a fun pick at No. 17 for the Raiders. His Pro Day is set for March 29 and you can bet that the Raiders will be on hand to watch him work out.

Recommended Stories

  • Details of the new Jamie Collins contract with the Lions are revealed

    The restructure includes adding 3 voidable years to spread out the cap hit

  • PFF suggests Bills LB Matt Milano signs with Chiefs

    Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano called a perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency by Pro Football Focus.

  • Gary Trent Jr.

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 44

  • How much cap space did Eagles save with Jason Kelce restructure?

    Jason Kelce's return in 2021 came with some cap maneuvering, and now we know the full details of what that move looks like. By Dave Zangaro

  • List of pending free agents who Miami Dolphins have shown interest in or fit needs

    The so-called legal tampering period in the NFL, which allows teams to contact the representatives for impending free agents and negotiate contracts, begins on Monday and it’s quite clear the Miami Dolphins are going to be active.

  • How releasing Malcolm Butler impacts Titans’ cap space

    How much money did the Titans free up by releasing Malcolm Butler?

  • One draft analyst compares NDSU's Trey Lance to former Ravens QB Steve McNair

    One NFL Network analyst said quarterback Trey Lance of North Dakota State University reminds him of former Ravens quarterback Steve McNair.

  • Asher-Smith takes aim at double standards in sports marketing

    The 25-year-old, a triple European gold medallist who holds British records in 100 and 200 metres, said that while marketing campaigns involving elite female athletes had improved in recent years, efforts were still needed to "speed it up".

  • 11 free agent targets Giants could pursue following NFL franchise tag deadline

    Here’s a look at a few free agents who could be on the Giants' radar when the market opens next week.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • Jon Gruden's 2019 Khalil Mack comments don't reflect well on Raiders now

    The Raiders' brass is under fire after recent moves.

  • First look at LaKeith Stanfield as Black samurai in ‘Yasuke’ anime

    ‘I’m so excited for both longtime fans and newcomers to enjoy our reimagined take on this historical figure.’ Netflix has revealed a release date for the six-part anime series Yasuke, featuring the voice of Lakeith Stanfield in the lead role. Created by LeSean Thomas, the tale is a reimagining of the story of the first African samurai, set in alternate fantastical Japan during the feudal era, per Netflix’s blog post.

  • Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade

    Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade

  • New York City school segregation perpetuates racism, lawsuit contends

    A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the United States' largest public school system of perpetuating racism via a flawed admissions process for selective programs that favors white students. The lawsuit in state court in Manhattan argues that a "rigged system" begins sorting children academically when they are as young as 4 years old, using criteria that disproportionately benefit more affluent, white students. As a result, minority students are often denied an opportunity to gain access to more selective programs, from elementary to high school, and are instead relegated to failing schools that exacerbate existing inequities, the lawsuit contends.

  • Jayson Tatum had the best reaction to Paul Pierce's Hall of Fame finalist honor

    Jayson Tatum has a ton of respect for Paul Pierce (the basketball player) after the Celtics legend was named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2021 class.

  • Why Bears miss out on Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, per Peter King

    Say it ain't so.

  • Giants GM Dave Gettleman says Saquon Barkley's injuries are part of potential contract discussions

    Saquon Barkley says that a long-term contract is the “least of [his] worries," b﻿ut it’s a conversation among the Giants’ brass.

  • Dave Gettleman on OL: At some point, you have to let young kids play

    The Giants have been trying to put together a strong offensive line since before Dave Gettleman became their General Manager late in the 2017 season and it very much remains a work in progress. Last year’s first-round pick Andrew Thomas had a rocky rookie year at left tackle while fellow 2020 pick Shane Lemieux took [more]

  • Giants’ Dave Gettleman holds Zoom conference: 6 takeaways

    New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman held a Zoom conference with reporters on Tuesday and here are six takeaways.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)