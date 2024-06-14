College men's hockey: Clarkson head coach Jones leaves to join alma mater Cornell

Jun. 13—POTSDAM — Clarkson University is searching for a new men's hockey coach after Casey Jones announced Thursday that he is leaving the Golden Knights to return to his alma mater, Cornell University, to be associate head coach/head coach elect of the Big Red hockey team.

Jones will work with Cornell head coach Mike Schafer, who also announced Thursday that he will retire after coaching his 30th and final season for the Big Red in 2024-25. Jones, 56, will succeed Schafer as Cornell head coach in 2025.

"This is a really exciting moment for myself and my family — returning to my alma mater, the place where I met my wife and where I spent the best four years of my life," Jones said in a Cornell press release. "Mike (Schafer) is a great friend and someone I have unlimited respect for, and I'm excited to celebrate what he has helped build before accepting the challenge of leading Big Red hockey into the future."

Jones has guided the Golden Knights for 13 seasons, posting a 234-185-56 record since taking the head coaching job in 2011, replacing former Clarkson leader George Roll.

The Golden Knights won their sixth ECAC Hockey Championship under Jones in 2019. Jones guided the team to two NCAA tournaments, and Clarkson reached the ECAC championship tournament in Lake Placid four times during his tenure. Jones was named ECAC Hockey Coach of the Year in 2019 and he was a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award that year, given to the top coach in the country.

Clarkson's program struggled in Jones' first few years, finishing below .500 in his first two years and three of the first four. But Jones returned the Golden Knights to one of the top teams in the ECAC by 2015-16 as Clarkson achieved at least 20 wins five of the next seven seasons. Clarkson's 2018-19 team won 26 games and the 2019-20 team was headed for perhaps greater heights until the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Golden Knights' season with a 23-8-3 mark.

Jones led several all-star players during his Clarkson tenure. Sheldon Rempal, Kelly Summers, Nico Sturm and Frank Marotte were all named All-Americans. Marotte was ECAC Goaltender of the Year in 2020. Clarkson also excelled defensively during Jones' tenure. This past season Trey Taylor was named the conference's Best Defenseman of the year, the 11th time a Clarkson player has won the award under Jones. The Golden Knights also won the ECAC's Best Defensive Forward award five straight years.

Jones also put focus on the team's academics. The 2023-24 team led all of Clarkson men's sports with a 3.57 cumulative GPA. Clarkson was one of two men's hockey teams in the country ranked in the top 10 in NCAA Academic Progress rates and the final NCAA Pairwise rankings in multiple seasons. Three Clarkson players have won the ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year Award in the last eight years.

"I would personally like to thank Casey for all that he has done for the men's hockey program and Clarkson University," said Clarkson Athletic Director Laurel Kane in a statement. "He has led this program with the utmost integrity and has always had the best interest of the program at heart."

Jones played for Cornell where he was a four-year letter-winner and team captain in 1989-90, finishing with 30 goals and 82 assists in 110 games. He graduated in 1990. He worked as a graduate assistant at Cornell from 1991-93 before joining Clarkson head coach Mark Morris' staff where he worked from 1993-95. Jones then worked as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for 13 years at Ohio State before returning to his alma mater as an assistant from 2008-11.

Now Jones is back at Cornell for a third time.

"Casey emerged as the right successor for this esteemed program," said Cornell's director of athletics Nicki Moore. "This creative succession solution allows us to seamlessly compete to win in the present and plan for the future with our current and future student-athletes top of mind. To have a coach of Casey's caliber be supportive of this approach, and to have a person with his character and deep ties to Cornell be fully enthusiastic about the unique opportunity our plan offers is extraordinary."

Clarkson announced that a search for its 12th men's hockey coach will begin immediately.