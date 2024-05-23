College launches course for aspiring snooker stars

A new educational programme for aspiring snooker players is set to launch in Sheffield.

The Stephen Harrison Snooker Academy will offer students "elite-level coaching" alongside their academic or technical studies.

The programme, which will launch in partnership with the Stephen Harrison Academy in Attercliffe, will open at The Sheffield College in September.

Mr Harrison, a former professional player, said he was delighted to share his knowledge with the next generation of snooker talent.

"This new initiative will provide gifted young people with the chance to go from amateur level to professional whilst completing their education at college," Mr Harrison said.

"It would be great to get a champion playing at the Crucible one day.”

According to The Sheffield College, students would be able to develop their snooker skills at the academy and study academic or technical qualifications at the college’s city or Hillsborough campuses.

They would also benefit from the college’s accreditation to Sport England’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme.

The college's chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes said: "We welcome the opportunity to champion future snooker talent whilst enabling players to achieve their educational potential.

“This is a really exciting programme for us to partner on, given that Sheffield is home to the World Snooker Championships.”

An open session will take place on 29 May at the Stephen Harrison Academy in Attercliffe.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links