College lacrosse: Syracuse men welcome fans back to Dome with victory

Mar. 7—SYRACUSE — Syracuse University made its first meeting with Vermont in men's lacrosse a memorable one on Saturday.

Redshirt fifth-year player Stephen Rehfuss posted a career day by totaling eight points, including six assists, and redshirt senior goalie Drake Porter made 20 saves as the Orange defeated the Catamounts, 17-13, in a nonconference game before a crowd of 248 at the Carrier Dome.

With his effort, Rehfuss moved into 10th place all-time in assists at Syracuse, and Porter finished with the most saves in a game for an Orange goalie since 2007.

The game was the first athletics event at Syracuse University in 370 days that included spectators, as a limited number of students were welcomed back to the Dome.

Nine different players registered a point, with eight different players scoring a goal in a balanced day offensively for the Orange (2-1).

"I thought it was a very competitive game today," Syracuse coach John Desko said. "I think Vermont came to play and what they did on faceoffs just gave them so many possessions. We knew they could score goals on offense, but thankfully we were efficient on our offense scoring 17 goals on 32 shots."

Freshman Owen Hiltz posted his second-straight five-point day with four goals and an assist for Syracuse, while Chase Scanlan scored three goals and Tucker Dordevic, Lucas Quinn and Jamie Trimboli each scored twice.

Rehfuss now has 90 career assists, as he passed Dylan Donahue (84), Paul Gait (85), Tom Nelson (85), Liam Banks (86) and JoJo Marasco (87) on the day.

The eight points by Rehfuss tied a career high set in last year's season opener against Colgate.

Porter's save total was the most in a game since Peter Coluccini made 22 against Cornell in 2007.

"I wish we could have gotten a few more faceoffs, I think we could have put a few more on the scoreboards, but credit to their faceoff man," Desko said of Vermont. "I think on the defensive end of the field, Drake Porter really helped our cause. He was tested today and he rose to the occasion."

The Orange struggled on faceoffs, with the Catamounts winning 24 of 34 restarts and the extra possessions led to Vermont outshooting Syracuse, 51-32. The Orange placed 29 of their total 32 shots on cage and scored 17 goals in an efficient offense.

Syracuse never trailed in the game and after leading 5-3 through the first quarter, the Orange started the second quarter with a 5-2 spurt and led 10-7 at halftime.

At one point in the third quarter, Syracuse led by as much as six (18-14), but the teams traded goals until the finish.

Thomas McConvey scored four goals for Vermont (1-2) in its first visit to the Carrier Dome and Liam Limoges scored three goals.

Vermont outgained the Orange on ground balls 42-29 and performed better on clears (20 of 22) compared to Syracuse's 23 of 28.

Syracuse, which improved to 27-6 all-time against America East opponents, will host Stony Brook at 1 p.m. on Friday in a nonconference game.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

The No. 2-ranked Orange generated a dominant defensive effort in downing the No. 10-ranked Blue Devils in winning their Atlantic Coast Conference season opener at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Syracuse's defense didn't allow a goal for more than 26 minutes in the first half while the offense scored nine straight goals en route to building a 10-1 advantage by halftime.

"The team was dialed in for our second road win of the season," Syracuse coach Gary Gait said. "The defense held its third top 10 team to six or fewer goals and continue to demonstrate great chemistry. It was a breakout game for Emma Ward and Meaghan Tyrrell."

Tyrrell, a junior, led the Orange (3-0) with five goals, which tied her career high. Ward, a freshman, scored the first four goals of her career, while senior Sam Swart and junior Megan Carney finished with two goals each.

Goalie Asa Goldstock made a season-high 12 saves to record the win for Syracuse.

Also for the Orange, graduate student and South Jefferson grad Morgan Alexander scored a goal in 9-0 surge in the first half for her second goal of the season.

Katie Cronin scored two goals and assisted on another for Duke (4-2, 1-1).

The win marked a milestone for Gait as it was his 200th career victory. Since taking over the helm of the program in August 2007, he has guided Syracuse to two national championship game appearances, seven Final Fours, three conference championships and seven regular-season league titles.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Clarkson opened the season with a 154-72 loss to Nazareth in Potsdam.

Angus McLean won the 400-meter freestyle for Clarkson and former Lowville standout Solomon Rosner captured Clarkson's other individual win with a victory in the 50 freestyle.