College lacrosse: Syracuse men welcome fans back to Dome with victory

Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·4 min read

Mar. 7—SYRACUSE — Syracuse University made its first meeting with Vermont in men's lacrosse a memorable one on Saturday.

Redshirt fifth-year player Stephen Rehfuss posted a career day by totaling eight points, including six assists, and redshirt senior goalie Drake Porter made 20 saves as the Orange defeated the Catamounts, 17-13, in a nonconference game before a crowd of 248 at the Carrier Dome.

With his effort, Rehfuss moved into 10th place all-time in assists at Syracuse, and Porter finished with the most saves in a game for an Orange goalie since 2007.

The game was the first athletics event at Syracuse University in 370 days that included spectators, as a limited number of students were welcomed back to the Dome.

Nine different players registered a point, with eight different players scoring a goal in a balanced day offensively for the Orange (2-1).

"I thought it was a very competitive game today," Syracuse coach John Desko said. "I think Vermont came to play and what they did on faceoffs just gave them so many possessions. We knew they could score goals on offense, but thankfully we were efficient on our offense scoring 17 goals on 32 shots."

Freshman Owen Hiltz posted his second-straight five-point day with four goals and an assist for Syracuse, while Chase Scanlan scored three goals and Tucker Dordevic, Lucas Quinn and Jamie Trimboli each scored twice.

Rehfuss now has 90 career assists, as he passed Dylan Donahue (84), Paul Gait (85), Tom Nelson (85), Liam Banks (86) and JoJo Marasco (87) on the day.

The eight points by Rehfuss tied a career high set in last year's season opener against Colgate.

Porter's save total was the most in a game since Peter Coluccini made 22 against Cornell in 2007.

"I wish we could have gotten a few more faceoffs, I think we could have put a few more on the scoreboards, but credit to their faceoff man," Desko said of Vermont. "I think on the defensive end of the field, Drake Porter really helped our cause. He was tested today and he rose to the occasion."

The Orange struggled on faceoffs, with the Catamounts winning 24 of 34 restarts and the extra possessions led to Vermont outshooting Syracuse, 51-32. The Orange placed 29 of their total 32 shots on cage and scored 17 goals in an efficient offense.

Syracuse never trailed in the game and after leading 5-3 through the first quarter, the Orange started the second quarter with a 5-2 spurt and led 10-7 at halftime.

At one point in the third quarter, Syracuse led by as much as six (18-14), but the teams traded goals until the finish.

Thomas McConvey scored four goals for Vermont (1-2) in its first visit to the Carrier Dome and Liam Limoges scored three goals.

Vermont outgained the Orange on ground balls 42-29 and performed better on clears (20 of 22) compared to Syracuse's 23 of 28.

Syracuse, which improved to 27-6 all-time against America East opponents, will host Stony Brook at 1 p.m. on Friday in a nonconference game.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

The No. 2-ranked Orange generated a dominant defensive effort in downing the No. 10-ranked Blue Devils in winning their Atlantic Coast Conference season opener at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Syracuse's defense didn't allow a goal for more than 26 minutes in the first half while the offense scored nine straight goals en route to building a 10-1 advantage by halftime.

"The team was dialed in for our second road win of the season," Syracuse coach Gary Gait said. "The defense held its third top 10 team to six or fewer goals and continue to demonstrate great chemistry. It was a breakout game for Emma Ward and Meaghan Tyrrell."

Tyrrell, a junior, led the Orange (3-0) with five goals, which tied her career high. Ward, a freshman, scored the first four goals of her career, while senior Sam Swart and junior Megan Carney finished with two goals each.

Goalie Asa Goldstock made a season-high 12 saves to record the win for Syracuse.

Also for the Orange, graduate student and South Jefferson grad Morgan Alexander scored a goal in 9-0 surge in the first half for her second goal of the season.

Katie Cronin scored two goals and assisted on another for Duke (4-2, 1-1).

The win marked a milestone for Gait as it was his 200th career victory. Since taking over the helm of the program in August 2007, he has guided Syracuse to two national championship game appearances, seven Final Fours, three conference championships and seven regular-season league titles.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Clarkson opened the season with a 154-72 loss to Nazareth in Potsdam.

Angus McLean won the 400-meter freestyle for Clarkson and former Lowville standout Solomon Rosner captured Clarkson's other individual win with a victory in the 50 freestyle.

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Moves to consider for the second half

    Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.

  • James Harden can be the greatest version of himself as a No. 2 option

    The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • Montrezl Harrell got a laughable technical foul for yelling 'and-1'

    Apparently yelling "and-1" during a basketball game is worth a technical foul now.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Tatum scores 27, Celtics outlast depleted Raptors 132-125

    BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, outlasting the short-handed Toronto Raptors 132-125 on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points. Coach Brad Stevens recently challenged his players to finish the final four games before the All-Star break strong after a stretch in which the Celtics lost nine of 14.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

    Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. "I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • Hatton ready to defend maiden PGA Tour title at Bay Hill

    Tyrrell Hatton added a red cardigan to his closet with his win at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational and returns to Bay Hill this week knowing he must work on his putting if he wants to add a Green Jacket to his wardrobe at next month's Masters. World number six Hatton, the final winner on the PGA Tour before the COVID-19 shutdown, missed the cut at Augusta National last year and his best Masters finish in four starts was a share of 44th place in 2018. "I need to figure out how to putt at Augusta, if that is ever going to be happen, to be honest," the Englishman said on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

  • Bet $1 on Adesanya vs. Blachowicz and win $100 in free bets if Adesanya wins*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz fight.

  • Top buzzer beaters from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat

    Top buzzer beaters from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat, 03/04/2021

  • U.S.-owned Haas F1 team sports a Russian look with Uralkali

    The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team presented its 2021 car in Russian colours on Thursday with potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire father of new Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, joining as title sponsor. Mazepin will be partnered in an all-rookie lineup with Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael and the reigning F2 champion. Ferrari-powered Haas, ninth last season with just three points, are owned by machine-tools industrialist Gene Haas.

  • Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball breaks 60-year old NBA rookie record

    As LaMelo Ball continues setting records in his standout rookie season, his latest accomplishment may be his most impressive yet.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.

  • UFC 259 results: Amanda Nunes runs through Megan Anderson, retains featherweight title

    Amanda Nunes continues to show why she's widely regarded as the best female fighter of all time.

  • Jon Jones declares Israel Adesanya ‘not even worth my time’ after UFC 259 loss

    Is Jon Jones over the idea of fighting Israel Adesanya?

  • Tom Wilson suspended 7 games for boarding Brandon Carlo

    Tom WIlson's boarding of Brandon Carlo will cost him seven games. It is the fifth suspension of his career.

  • Stiff jab caps off Amanda Lemos striking clinic in UFC 259 TKO win over Livinha Souza

    Watch Amanda Lemos' striking clinic end with a stiff jab and follow-up shots.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.