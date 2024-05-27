College Lacrosse National Championship Weather Update

The NCAA men’s lacrosse national championship game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 7 Maryland has been delayed due to inclement weather in Philadelphia.

The game was originally set to face off at 12 p.m. ET on Monday but weather pushed back the start. As of 1:11 p.m. ET we have the latest update in regard to when those in charge hope to get the game going.

Update: The teams will take the field at 12:50 p.m. ET and the plan is to resume play at 1 p.m.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/he6BwK1Zrs — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 27, 2024

Notre Dame is looking to win back-to-back national titles after winning their first in program history in 2023. Maryland is looking to win their second title in three years after bringing home the hardware in 2022.

The game can be seen on ESPN2 when it resumes.

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) is checked off the…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) is checked off the ball by Denver defender Jack DiBenedetto (31) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) is checked off the…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) is checked off the ball by Denver defender Jack DiBenedetto (31) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) controls the ball against…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) controls the ball against Denver fo Alec Stathakis (37) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame midfielder Reilly Gray (17) and Denver ssdm Brody…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame midfielder Reilly Gray (17) and Denver ssdm Brody Davis (58) battle for the ball during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Jake Taylor (13) celebrates after scoring during…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Jake Taylor (13) celebrates after scoring during the first quarter against Denver at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Jake Taylor (13) celebrates with midfielder Fisher…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Jake Taylor (13) celebrates with midfielder Fisher Finley (6) after scoring during the first quarter against Denver at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) celebrates after a semifinal…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) celebrates after a semifinal victory against Denver at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) celebrates after a semifinal…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame attack Chris Kavanagh (50) celebrates after a semifinal victory against Denver at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

How to watch Notre Dame lacrosse playing for another NCAA Championship

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame head coach Kevin Corrigan talks with his team…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame head coach Kevin Corrigan talks with his team after a semifinal victory against Denver at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame players rush the field after a semifinal victory…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame players rush the field after a semifinal victory against Denver at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame players rush the field after a semifinal victory…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame players rush the field after a semifinal victory against Denver at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view of action between Notre Dame and Denver during…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view of action between Notre Dame and Denver during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Semifinals-Denver at Notre Dame

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view of action between Notre Dame and Denver during…

May 25, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view of action between Notre Dame and Denver during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire