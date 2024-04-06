College lacrosse: JJ Ford leads Connecticut College past Bates

Apr. 6—LEWISTON — JJ Ford took over in the final four minutes of Saturday's men's lacrosse game between Connecticut College and Bates College.

The junior scored the tying goal and the game-winning goal in the Camels' 13-12 win over the Bobcats in a NESCAC conference game.

"It was intense; it was a back-and-forth game the whole time," Ford said. "It was a great team win all-around. We made some mistakes along the way, but we were able to figure it out."

Connecticut College entered the fourth quarter with a 10-9 lead. Will Masterson scored for Bates early in the fourth to tie the game 10-10. Ben Miller, a long-stick midfielder, later gave the Bobcats an 11-10 lead with 8:44 to play.

Connecticut's Bobby Chung tied the game a few minutes later, but Denzel Evans answered and gave Bates a 12-11 lead.

Ford tied the game with 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and scored 30 seconds later to give Connecticut College the lead for good.

The goal was his third of the contest.

"At the end of the game, I was fortunate to get the final two shots to seal the game," Ford said. "I am thankful my teammates trust me with those opportunities."

Ford said he worked with Camels head coach Jim Nagle and assistant coach Connor Grippe on shooting this week.

Bates wasn't able to regain possession again until the final minute of the fourth quarter. The Bobcats then created scoring chances, but Connecticut goalie Will Rice made two big saves in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

"We were ready for them to come out in zone — which they did," Bates coach Dan Annino said of the Bobcats' plan following a time0ut with 45 seconds remaining. "We ended up getting a pretty look."

Rice made 17 saves in the win.

"It was a bit nerve-wracking having the ball on their side of the field and seeing a turnover — all you are thinking about is getting a stop for your team," Rice said.

Both teams entered the contest winless in conference play.

"Two years ago, my freshman year, they beat us on our senior night and that left a sour taste in our mouth," Ford said. "So, we didn't want a repeat of that this year. We came in with a mission: Don't lose on their senior day. It was good to get a win."

Bates (3-7 overall, 0-7 NESCAC) honored their 10 seniors before Saturday's game, which started well for the Bobcats. TJ Underhill and Cooper Lance put the ahead 2-0 early in the first quarter.

"We got off to a good start, but we didn't put the pedal down, and let them hang around," Annino said. "Credit to (Connecticut College), they fought hard and played well down the stretch."

Liam Horkan got Connecticut College's (3-5, 1-5 NESCAC) first goal late in the first quarter.

Things picked up in the second quarter, starting with Chris Travers tying the game 2-2. Aidan McAvoy gave the Camels their first lead 10:33 remaining in the period.

The Bobcats went on a three-goal run to take a 5-3 lead. Riley McClure scored twice, including a man-up tally. Sandwiched in between McClure's goals was one by Jake Johnson.

Connecticut's Patrick Atkins fired the ball past Bates goalie Andrew Toland (22 saves), cutting the deficit to 5-4. But Underhill picked netted his second of the first half to restore Bates' two-goal lead.

That set up a wild final 30 seconds to the half. Jack Tenzer scored for the Camels with 26 seconds remaining, then off a turnover, Nick McLaughlin scored at the buzzer to tie the game 6-6.

"We are a young team and we are learning what it takes to win," Annino said. "A lot of it comes down to execution late in the half and late in the game. We are going to learn from this one, for sure."

McLaughlin and Ford carried the Camels' momentum into the second half, each scoring a goal in the first two minutes of the third quarter to put Connecticut up 8-6.

Underhill scored his third goal of the game shortly after Ford's goal, and Gray Doyle added another for Bates two minutes later to even the game again.

"I thought TJ did a nice job finishing the ball today," Annino said. "When we found him, we just need to be consistent in our finishing. Credit to their goalie, he made a bunch of great stops."

Chung powered his way near the crease for Connecticut and fired the ball past Toland, but Lance tied the game back up with a long-distance shot that breezed by Rice.

Lorenzo Vogliano passed to Myles Newport in stride, and Newport ripped a shot into the net, giving Connecticut College a 10-9 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

"That game is a testament to who we are," Rice said. "We are going to scrap for the full game, no matter if we are up two goals or down two goals."

