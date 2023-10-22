College of Idaho hands Carroll first loss

Oct. 22—HELENA — Andy Peters stole the show in a battle of nationally ranked teams Saturday in a Frontier Conference matchup that saw No. 9 College of Idaho (7-1, 5-1) beat NO. 6 Carroll 35-21 to hand the Fighting Saints their first loss of the season.

Peters got it done on the ground and through the air as he was 19 of 33 passing for 278 yards and three scores while adding a score and 81 yards with his legs.

The Yotes pushed their lead to 28-14 with :39 seconds left in the third quarter when Peters connected with John Kreps for a 22-yard scoring strike. Carroll (6-1, 4-1) would respond with a 61-yard scoring drive capped off by a Duncan Kraft 3-yard touchdown run.

College of Idaho retaliated with an 11-play, 80-yard march that ended with a Jon Schofield touchdown run with 6:21 to play to put the game on ice.

Carroll's quarterback Jack Prka was 20 of 40 passing for 216 yards, no interceptions, and one touchdown.

Southern Oregon 42, MSU-Northern 13

HAVRE — Southern Oregon jumped out to a 35-0 lead and blew out MSU-Northern.

Raiders (4-3, 3-2) quarterback Blake Asciutto threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and finished 18 of 34 passing for 266 yards with two interceptions.

Moku Noah was Asciutto's go-to-target as he racked up 156 yards on six catches that included a 75-yard touchdown strike. Jackson Clemmer and Ted Wickman hauled in the other two Raiders aerial scores.

Mason Dionne rushed 20 times for 24 yards and a touchdown for the Lights (1-6, 0-5). MSU-Northern's Braydon Cline recovered a fumble for a touchdown with 1:48 left to play.

Rocky Mountain 28, Montana Tech 21

BILLINGS — Graedyn Buell fired three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Battlin Bears protected home field by upsetting the nationally-ranked Orediggers in Frontier Conference play.

Buell was 22 of 40 for 265 yards through the air and rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries.

DeNior Killian Jr. was on the receiving end of those touchdown passes and Mathew McGrane snagged the other. Rocky Mountain (4-4, 2-4) wideout Joseph Dwyer led the team with six catches for 124 yards receiving.

Montana Tech (4-3, 3-2), ranked 16th, led 21-7 when Flathead product Blake Counts ran for a 2-yard score with 9:46 to play in the second, but from there it was all Rocky Mountain as the Battlin Bears (3-4) scored 21 unanswered points.

Counts finished with two rushing touchdowns on 14 carries for 25 yards.