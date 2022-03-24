College Hoops DFS: Thursday, March 24

Here we go with the College Hoops DFS slate for the Sweet 16 contests on Thursday, March 24. We have four NCAA Tournament games on FanDuel and DraftKings with lineups locking at 7:09 ET on both sites.

The following analysis will highlight several top plays, bargains, and other information you need to know in order to create a cash-inducing squad.

With that, let’s get to the daily fantasy analysis!

TOP PLAYS

Drew Timme - F - Gonzaga (FD: $9,000 / DK: $8,000)

Timme probably doesn’t need much analysis for you to know he’s a top play, but we are going to give it to you anyway. This Gonzaga-Arkansas game has the highest over/under of the night at 154 total points. That’s not a surprise, as Gonzaga ranks sixth in pace and Arkansas is 28th in that category. Timme has posted 50+ fantasy points in both NCAA Tournament games so far, and the Bulldogs should lean on their experienced big man while trying to advance to the Elite Eight.

Christian Koloko - F - Arizona (FD: $8,100 / DK: $7,700)

Sure, Timme and Koloko are extremely expensive, but this is a strong one-two punch to build around through all DFS formats. There are enough bargains on this slate (more on that later) to make that happen. Koloko has a tougher matchup this time out, but he’s a top play within an up-tempo Arizona team that can score points. Like Timme, Koloko has posted 50+ fantasy points in both tournament games, and he could be on track for another on Thursday.

Stanley Umude - G - Arkansas (FD: $6,200 / DK: $6,100)

Umude is a marginally cheaper option within this up-tempo matchup between Arkansas and Gonzaga. I’ll be looking towards Jaylin Williams of the Arkansas side as well. As mentioned earlier, there should be plenty of possessions and points to go around in this game. Umude is averaging 33 FPPG over his last three outings, and he could finish in that range on Thursday while conceivably playing the entire game.

Also Consider: Jaylin Williams, Benedict Mathurin, Fabian White Jr.

Story continues

BARGAINS

Jermaine Samuels - F - Villanova (FD: $6,500 / DK: $6,000)

Samuels is a fine mid-range pick through all formats. When looking at every team playing on Thursday, Villanova has the best matchup on paper. The Wildcats’ opponent, Michigan, ranks 77th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season. Samuels has posted 31+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, which represents solid value on Thursday’s slate.

Au’Diese Toney - G - Arkansas (FD: $4,900 / DK: $4,400)

Toney is an interesting bargain within the aforementioned high-scoring matchup between Arkansas and Gonzaga. Toney has been up-and-down this season, but I believe we’ll see his good side in a fast-paced affair with plenty of opportunities. Toney has a legitimate fantasy range of 10-40 points, but the game environment should keep him afloat on Thursday.

Jeremy Roach - G - Duke (FD: $4,900 / DK: $5,000)

Roach is nothing more than a value filler to help roster the top plays of this article. The Duke guard doesn’t have a ton of fantasy upside, and the matchup against Texas Tech is brutal. However, Roach should see 35+ minutes, which has resulted in 24+ fantasy points in both tournament games so far. A stat-line of 10 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals would suffice.

Also Consider: Kevin Obanor, Dalen Terry