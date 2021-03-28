College Hoops DFS Plays: Sunday 3/28

Here we go with the College Hoops DFS slate for the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games on Saturday. There are four games on tap starting at 2:10 pm ET. Here are the listed odds of each matchup:

Creighton vs. Gonzaga (-13) / Total: 158

Florida State vs. Michigan (-2) / Total: 143

UCLA vs. Alabama (-6.5) / Total: 145

Oregon vs. USC (-2) / Total: 137.5

With that, let’s get to the daily fantasy analysis!

GUARDS

Eli Brooks - Michigan - FD: $5,800 - DK: $6,700

Brooks’ salary is much tamer on FanDuel, but we can consider him on DraftKings as well. He has been playing fantastic lately, hitting 31 and 38.5 fantasy points respectively in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament. Brooks should play nearly the entire game, and he’s able to produce in almost every statistical category (except blocks). If his three-ball is falling, there’s plenty of upside to go along with a secure fantasy floor.

Jules Bernard - UCLA - FD: $5,500 - DK: $5,800

Alabama ranks 16th in pace, so UCLA should see more possessions than usual in this game. That could bode well for a player like Bernard, who has a welcoming fantasy profile while averaging 14-7-3 over his last six outings. He has a much better salary than most of his teammates, creating a nice situation through all DFS formats on both sites.

Tahj Eaddy - USC - FD: $5,400 - DK: $5,700

Eaddy is averaging a decent 21 FPPG on the season, but he has surpassed that threshold in three of his last four games. Playing with confidence and an expanded role in the tournament should keep him going. Eaddy can grab a handful of rebounds and assists while holding upside if he can sink shots from the outside. Overall, I believe he has a strong floor/ceiling combination to consider on this four-game slate.

Also Consider: Jalen Suggs, Andrew Nembhard, Jaden Shackelford

FORWARDS

Herbert Jones - Alabama - FD: $7,600 - DK: $7,300

Jones had a tough time against Maryland last time around, but he topped 37+ fantasy points in three of four prior to that. I’m expecting Jones to get back on track Sunday while facing a UCLA team that ranks 173rd in defensive efficiency. His salary is beyond acceptable when considering he’s a guy who could legitimately post the best fantasy performance of the day. Jones’ price is a step down from guys like Kispert, Timme, Suggs, and E.Mobley despite holding a similar projection.

Isaiah Mobley - USC - FD: $5,700 - DK: $6,900

Evan Mobley is a great play, but he’s extremely expensive. That’s why we’ll be looking towards Isaiah, who has chipped in 26 and 34 fantasy points respectively in two tournament games. We rolled with him last week against Kansas, and I believe he’s a reasonable value target once again. Mobley should post enough points, rebounds, and blocks to hit his 22 FPPG mark on the season, and he could stay above that total while playing some inspiring basketball.

Christian Bishop - Creighton - FD: $5,700 - DK: $6,100

Yes, we will want to target some players from Gonzaga in this high 158 over/under, but we need to be careful with their prices. Instead, taking a value pick or two from Creighton might be the way to go. Gonzaga should dictate the pace in this one, meaning Creighton will have more possessions than usual. Bishop will need to have a solid game if the Bluejays want to stay competitive. He’s a sensibly priced forward who has looked great in the tournament with 33 FP in two games. Yes, Bishop is stepping up in competition on Sunday, but he should see plenty of looks while holding down the glass for Creighton.

Also Consider: Corey Kispert, RaiQuan Gray, Balsa Koprivica