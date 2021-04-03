College Hoops DFS Plays: Saturday 4/3

Here we go with the College Hoops DFS slate for the Final Four NCAA Tournament games on Saturday. There are two games on tap starting at 5:14 pm ET. Here are the listed odds of each matchup:

Houston vs. Baylor (-5) / 134.5

UCLA vs. Gonzaga (-14) / 146

With that, let’s get to the daily fantasy analysis!

GUARDS

Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga - FD: $7,500 - DK: $7,500

Are we sure this guy is a freshman? He looks so smooth and poised on the court. Suggs was outstanding in the Elite Eight matchup with USC, flirting with a triple-double en route to 39 fantasy points. He can produce in every statistical category, and Gonzaga has the best draw of the two games on tap Saturday. Gonzaga is so loaded that Suggs hasn’t needed to step up in every game of this NCAA Tournament. However, I believe the superstar freshman will answer the calling in this huge Final Four showdown.

Marcus Sasser - Houston - FD: $5,900 - DK: $6,000

Grimes and Jarreau are the stars of this Houston team but don’t forget about Sasser. He’s quite a bit cheaper than those guys while holding respectable fantasy viability as well. Sasser has come through with 27 and 32 fantasy points respectively over the last two games, and he’s playing nearly the entire 40 minutes (barring foul trouble). Our CBB DFS Optimizer lists him as a top-five value at the guard position, and I’m in agreement with that.

Davion Mitchell - Baylor - FD: $6,700 - DK: $6,400

This is a tough matchup for Baylor, as they are playing a Houston team that is slow-paced and defensive-minded. However, it’s not like we are going to completely fade the Bears with only two games on this slate. DraftKings actually priced Baylor players down, which helps their DFS profile. Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell have been the main players all season, and I’m leaning towards Mitchell as the cheaper DFS commodity with a 30 FPPG average.

Also Consider: Andrew Nembhard, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Joel Ayayi

FORWARDS

Drew Timme - Gonzaga - FD: $8,300 - DK: $8,100

Timme has the highest fantasy projection of the night per our CBB DFS Optimizer . It’s not even really that close. As mentioned earlier, this is the best fantasy environment of the day, and it makes sense to load up on at least three (or four) Gonzaga players. Suggs and Timme lead the way in that regard. Timme has the best floor/ceiling combination of anyone in this tournament, hitting 41 and 52 fantasy points in two of his last three outings.

Justin Gorham - Houston - FD: $5,600 - DK: $5,700

Gorham is a welcoming mid-range play on both FanDuel and DraftKings. He has been holding things down with double-digit rebounds in each of Houston’s last two games. By taking Gorham, we are essentially hoping he can finish within his 22 FPPG average on the season. He should see 30+ minutes in this contest (barring foul trouble), which helps make that a reality.

Cody Riley - UCLA - FD: $4,800 - DK: $5,200

Riley is another cheap filler to keep an eye on. Sure, he didn’t do much against Michigan, but that game was a slog without much scoring. Playing an up-tempo Gonzaga team should have a much different feel to it. Riley had produced 30 and 23 fantasy points respectively before that mishap against Michigan, so he’s a dependable fantasy producer. There’s foul risk going against Kispert and Timme on Saturday, but that's baked into Riley’s low price.

Also Consider: Corey Kispert, Mark Vital (DK)