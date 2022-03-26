College Hoops DFS Plays: Saturday, March 26

Here we go with the College Hoops DFS slate for the Elite Eight contests on Saturday, March 26. We have two NCAA Tournament games on FanDuel and DraftKings with lineups locking at 6:09 ET on both sites.

The following analysis will highlight several top plays, bargains, and other information you need to know in order to create a cash-inducing squad.

With that, let’s get to the daily fantasy analysis!

TOP PLAYS

JD Notae - G - Arkansas (FD: $8,500 / DK: $7,600)

There are two games on Saturday’s Elite Eight slate, and it’s probably a wise idea to pull most of your players from the Arkansas-Duke tilt. That matchup has a 147 over/under between a pair of teams that rank average (or above average) in pace. The other matchup, Houston-Villanova, pits two of the slowest teams in college basketball against each other … Notae leads the way in this higher-scoring draw, producing 41 and 46 fantasy points respectively over his last two. He’s one of the best overall picks on Saturday’s DFS board.

Jaylin Williams - F - Arkansas (FD: $7,800 / DK: $7,200)

Williams is averaging 32 FPPG this season, but he has picked things up with 37-plus fantasy points in his last two games. It helps that he’s playing virtually the entire 40 minutes for Arkansas, which could be the case again on Saturday. Williams is the top rebounding presence for the Hogs, and he could legitimately finish around 15 points, 15 boards, and a handful of peripheral stats. Go ahead and lock him in on this shortened slate.

Mark Williams - F - Duke (FD: $7,500 / DK: $7,500)

Let’s keep it rolling with this Duke-Arkansas matchup. Mark Williams is essentially a mirror of Jaylin Williams, but wearing a Duke jersey. Mark is another 15 point, 10 rebound candidate, but he has stronger shot-blocking ability than Jaylin, racking up 13 total blocks in three tournament games. Duke is playing up in pace against an Arkansas team that ranks 28th in adjusted tempo, so there should be more possessions than usual for the Blue Devil players to do their thing.

Also Consider: Paolo Banchero

BARGAINS

Jeremy Roach - G - Duke (FD: $5,400 / DK: $5,400)

Roach came through in the clutch against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. He doesn’t have a ton of fantasy upside, but Roach has been steady with 24+ fantasy points in all three tournament games. It helps that he’s seeing 35+ minutes per contest. That should be the case once again vs. Arkansas, and (as mentioned earlier) playing up in pace against the Hogs doesn’t hurt. Look towards Roach as a solid bargain filler.

Jermaine Samuels - F - Villanova (FD: $6,600 / DK: $6,200)

Samuels is a fine mid-range play with a glimpse of upside. This Houston-Villanova game will be a slow-paced slog with points at a premium. However, Samuels could find fantasy production within that, as he’s a legitimate 20 point, 10 rebound candidate who is averaging 35 FPPG in the tournament. Sure, the matchup is brutal, but Samuels also comes at a discount compared to the Arkansas/Duke players.

Also Consider: AJ Griffin, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude