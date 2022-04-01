College Hoops DFS Plays: Final Four

Here we go with the College Hoops DFS slate for the Final Four contests on Saturday, April 2. We have two NCAA Tournament games on FanDuel and DraftKings with lineups locking at 6:09 ET on both sites.

The following analysis will highlight several top plays, bargains, and other information you need to know in order to create a cash-inducing squad.

With that, let’s get to the daily fantasy analysis!

TOP PLAYS

Paolo Banchero - F - Duke (FD: $8,300 / DK: $8,000)

The Duke players are in a nice spot fantasy-wise. They will be playing up in pace against their rivals, North Carolina, a team that ranks 39th in tempo. Banchero serves as the Blue Devils’ do-it-all headliner who averages 35 FPPG on the season. That mark has jumped to 38 FPPG in the tournament. Duke fell apart the last time these two rivals clashed, but Banchero still had 36 fantasy points on 26 shot attempts. Expect volume and overall ability to push Banchero forward on Saturday.

Mark Williams - F - Duke (FD: $6,800 / DK: $7,400)

Williams stands to benefit from the rationale listed above with teammate Banchero. Williams is averaging 37 FPPG in the tournament, and he checks in with a cheaper salary than other forwards like Brady Manek, Ochai Agbaji, and Armando Bacot. That makes the Duke forward a strong anchor through all formats on FanDuel and DraftKings. Williams posted 35 fantasy points in just 26 minutes against North Carolina the last time these two teams played, but he should fly past 40 FP with more playing time in this crucial clash.

Also Consider: Brady Manek, Ochai Agbaji, Armando Bacot (GPP)

BARGAINS

RJ Davis - G - North Carolina (FD: $5,400 / DK: $6,600)

Davis is way too cheap, especially for $5.4k on FanDuel. The North Carolina guard plays almost the entire game, which has led to a cool 32 FPPG mark in four tournament games. Davis even flexed some upside with 48 fantasy points in an epic second round battle with Baylor. His fantasy floor is around 25 FP with realistic potential to flirt with 40 FP if things are going his way. In other words, he’s a strong value through all formats.

Jermaine Samuels - F - Villanova (FD: $6,700 / DK: $6,100)

The North Carolina-Duke game has an over/under of 152 while Villanova-Kansas is listed at 133. You can see why most of the emphasis has been placed on the latter matchup. Villanova is one of the slowest teams in the country, which should bring the scoring and statistical opportunities down in this game. Still, the Wildcats will play up in pace against a Kansas team that likes to run. That could help Samuels, who will once again be forced to control the glass for Villanova. He has been solid in that role with a 34 FPPG average in four tournament games. I recommend playing Samuels as a guard on DraftKings.

Also Consider: Remy Martin (better on DK), David McCormack (better on FD), Caleb Love