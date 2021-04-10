College Hoops: Blazers Men and Women Trounce Titans
Apr. 10—Former Toledo standout Fano Arceo-Hansen scored a game high 19 points and drilled four 3-pointers as Centralia College easily handled Tacoma, 108-72, at home in Northwest Athletic Conference West Region action Friday.
"Fano had a heck of a night shooting at the perimeter," Centralia College coach Jason Moir said. "He shot extremely well."
Freshman point guard Colby White added 17 points and was 6-for-6 at the charity stripe, while freshman Kyler Kelso added 16 points, sophomore Jimmy Harding scored 13, Joey Grasso knocked in 12 and W.F. West grad Kayden Kelly chipped in four.
"Everyone on our team scored," Moir said. "It was a great team effort. Everyone was unselfish. We were able to knock down 3s tonight and hit well from the free-throw line. It's a fun group and they work hard."
The Blazers were able to rebound from a tough road loss, 79-75, to Grays Harbor College on Tuesday and improve to 2-1 overall after Friday's victory. Centralia hits the hardwood on Tuesday when they head to Lower Columbia College.
Women
Former Rochester standout Lexi Sederberg pumped in a game-high 18 points and pulled down eight boards as Centralia College blazed to a 76-28 season-opening win over Tacoma in the nightcap Friday at home.
Sells had to remind himself before the game that he hasn't coached in 13 months, he might be a little rusty and that all nine of his players are freshmen and haven't played a single minute of college ball. It didn't matter as the Blazers ran roughshod over the Titans, led by Sederberg, who Sells said finished with six-to-eight steals and that seven of her eight rebounds were offensive.
"She was all over the place tonight," Sells said. "She affected both ends of the court."
Mallory Williams added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, former Rochester star Kortney Kerbaugh contributed 14 points and seven rebounds and Allison DeBerry recorded 11 points and six rebounds.
"We got off to a hot start, hit some 3s and our defense got better as the game went on," Sells said. "Overall, pretty happy with the final outcome."
The Blazers (1-0) get back into action when they travel to Lower Columbia College on Tuesday.
