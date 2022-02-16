College hoops betting reset: Auburn leads list of teams to watch down the stretch

The Super Bowl is done, but if you won some money on something like Odell Beckham Jr. scoring the first touchdown, you have some money in your BetMGM account and about 6.5 months before another football game that counts.

You know you're going to bet on March Madness, and it's a good time to get up to speed on what's going on in the college basketball world. That way you'll know all the teams by the time the bracket is released.

Here's our college basketball reset now that the NFL has wrapped up, four weeks and one day before the first round of the NCAA tournament tips off:

Who are the top teams?

If you've totally shut off college hoops during football season, you're probably asking yourself one question: Auburn is that good?

Auburn has been a fantastic story this season. They have Walker Kessler, a shot-blocking machine who had 12 blocks in a game last week. There's Jabari Smith, a freshman phenom who could be the top pick in the NBA draft. They have talented, tough guards. Auburn is 23-2 and both losses were in overtime. The Tigers can absolutely win a title. They're 10-to-1 odds to win it all and that's pretty good value for a team that spent some time at No. 1 in the polls.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky are the other teams vying for No. 1 seeds (Arizona is a top program but their dominant season is a bit of a surprise), with Baylor, Purdue, Duke and Villanova also in the mix with less than a month before selection Sunday.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) could be the top pick in the NBA draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Baylor and Gonzaga are good again

Gonzaga, the runner-up in last year's title game, was expected to be good again this season and they are. They're No. 1 in the AP poll, No. 1 in KenPom and the BetMGM favorite to win it all at +450. So whether you trust polls, analytics or the betting market, they all think Gonzaga is the best team in the nation.

Baylor was not expected to be that good, having lost four starters from the team that beat Gonzaga for the championship. But the Bears have been fantastic, though they did have a recent 4-4 stretch. Baylor is balanced and is a Final Four contender again.

Which teams have been a disappointment?

From an against-the-spread standpoint, the worst big-conference team is Oregon State. Last year's Elite Eight team has fallen hard. They're a ghastly 3-20 straight up and 5-16-1 against the spread according to Action Network's standings. Among all teams, Marshall and Pacific are tied for the most ATS losses with 18.

Michigan hasn't been terrible this season but nothing close to the national title contender they looked like before the season. The Wolverines are just 13-10 this season and probably not an NCAA tournament team. North Carolina is a little better at 18-7, but they're 0-7 in Quadrant 1 games. That could keep them out of the tournament field. Memphis, with some big-name freshmen and high expectations, are 15-8 and probably on the wrong side of the bubble, though they have won six in a row to get back in the tournament conversation (and back in bettors' good graces).

Which teams have been great to bet on?

Auburn and Toledo are the ATS champs to this point with matching 18-7 records against the number, according to Action Network.

Texas Tech is another nice surprise. The Red Raiders lost coach Chris Beard to Texas (the Longhorns have been another slightly disappointing team) but they are 19-6 overall and 17-8 against the spread. The Big 12 has been very good this season.

Other notable big-conference teams that have been strong against the spread: Wake Forest (17-10), Cal (16-9), Tennessee (16-9), LSU (15-10), Marquette (15-10) and Duke (15-11).

Who could make a surprising tournament run?

It's hard to tell yet which lesser seed could emerge during March. Usually, clues during the conference tournaments guide those bets. But a few teams are already on the radar.

Rutgers, which already has five Quadrant 1 wins, has shown it can beat good teams. Rutgers does need to get in the field, because they're currently projected to be out of the field at BracketMatrix.com. But they have more chances for resume-building wins.

Tennessee, a projected No. 4 seed, doesn't have any bad losses and just beat Kentucky. The Volunteers could move up a seed line or two by March, however, which would make them less of a sleeper.

Arkansas is on a 10-1 stretch, with the only loss coming by 1 point at Alabama. They play fast and can make things difficult with an improving defense. The Razorbacks are a No. 7 seed at BracketMatrix.com but could make it to the second weekend.

Marquette is another team that was very good to bettors in January (at one point Marquette won nine in a row against the spread) and is still worth keeping an eye on despite a February slump.

Any mid-majors on the radar?

You can have a cram session the days before the tourney, figuring out which one-bid league teams you'll make moneyline bets on in the first round. There's something fun about identifying them weeks beforehand though.

Toledo, mentioned above as an ATS gem, can win a tournament game. South Dakota State, which is 23-4, has the most efficient offense in the nation outside of the power conferences and Gonzaga. South Dakota State is the best 3-point shooting team in the nation, and that plays well in March. Davidson is another strong offensive team, and a win over Alabama this season shows they can hang with anyone. And Loyola-Chicago is an analytics darling yet again, checking in at No. 23 on KenPom. Murray State, which is 24-2, isn't far behind at No. 26.

What's a good futures bet?

Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky are the three biggest liabilities for BetMGM. All three teams had questions coming into the season and have been fantastic. Kentucky, at +800, is the only team other than Gonzaga with less than 10-to-1 odds. Arizona and Auburn are both 10-to-1 and while I'd pick Auburn among those two, both have fine value.

By this point in the season, we can generally hone in on a group of 8-12 teams that realistically can win it all. I don't think Purdue (10-to-1) has the defense to win it all, and I don't think Texas Tech (30-to-1) has the offense to win it all. The same can probably be said for Kansas's defense and Tennessee's offense. If there's one longshot that I can talk myself into, it might be a talented Texas team at 40-to-1. But for my best future bet I'll ride with Auburn at 10-to-1, but also don't mind a very talented but somewhat underachieving Duke team at 10-to-1. The Blue Devils' ceiling is still a national championship.