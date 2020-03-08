College Hoops Autobids: Who will be this year’s Cinderella teams?

Wondering who the college basketball automatic bids are? Which NCAA tournament automatic bids can win a game in March Madness 2020? We have you covered!

It’s time for March Madness 2020! Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections. (And if you really want to get ahead of the game, get your printable NCAA Tournament bracket here.)

Below, you will find each and every one of the 2020 NCAA Tournament’s college basketball automatic bids.

College Basketball 2020 NCAA Tournament Automatic Bids

MOUNTAIN WEST: Utah State

The Aggies were in danger of missing the 2020 NCAA tournament, but thanks to Sam Merrill taking over for three days in Las Vegas, Utah State has punched themselves a ticket to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid. And to be frank, I would have to be the five or six-seed that has to draw this team in the first round. We saw how good Merrill can be these last three days. What we haven’t truly seen yet this season is just how dangerous Neemias Queta is. There are two borderline pros on a team with one of the better coaches outside the mid-major ranks in Craig Smith complete with a handful of talented role players.

Utah State underachieved all season long. They were a top 20 team in the preseason for a reason. We saw it on Saturday night, and eventually someone is going to see it in the NCAA tournament, too.

OHIO VALLEY: Belmont

The Bruins avenged a loss is last year’s Ohio Valley tournament title game by beating Murray State. The Bruins are going to be a dangerous team in the tournament again this year because of their ability to shoot and the fact that they have a big guy that can produce. Last season, Belmont picked up their first ever win in the NCAA tournament when they beat Temple in a play-in game because losing a thriller to Maryland, and I think that they are good enough to win another game in March this year.

BIG SOUTH: March 8th, 1:00 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY: March 8th, 2:00 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN: March 8th, 3:00 p.m.

SOCON: March 9th, 7:00 p.m.

CAA: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.

HORIZON: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.

NEC: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.

SUMMIT: March 10th, 9:00 p.m.

WCC: March 10th, 9:00 p.m.

PATRIOT: March 11th, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN EAST: March 14th, 11:00 p.m.

MEAC: March 14th, 1:00 p.m.

MAAC: March 14th, 4:00 p.m.

SWAC: March 14th, 6:00 p.m.

BIG 12: March 14th, 6:00 p.m.

BIG EAST: March 14th, 6:30 p.m.

MAC: March 14th, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY: March 14th, 8:00 p.m.

ACC: March 14th, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA: March 14th, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND: March 14th, 9:30 p.m.

PAC-12: March 14th, 10:30 p.m.

WAC: March 14th, 1:00 p.m.

BIG WEST: March 14th, 11:30 p.m.

IVY: March 15th, 12:00 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10: March 15th, 1:00 p.m.

SEC: March 15th, 1:00 p.m.

AMERICAN: March 15th, 3:15 p.m.

BIG TEN: March 15th, 3:30 p.m.

How do I watch the 2020 March Madness games?

Myriad networks broadcast the conference tournaments, including (but not limited to) ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, Fox, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more. There’s a full rundown of the 2020 conference tournament brackets and their respective TV networks available here.

College basketball automatic bids to the Big Dance

As a reminder, any school that wins its conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. For the men, that means 32 teams will get a spot in the bracket, while another 36 receive at-large bids. We’ll be tracking those automatic bids as well. Click here for more info.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18 (which airs on TruTV), while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19. The four networks that air those games are: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The Sweet 16 games begin on March 26 and will air on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games start on March 28 and also air on CBS and TBS.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6. All of those games air on TBS.

