College hockey notes: Warroad's Slukynsky brothers chart new course

Jun. 17—GRAND FORKS — Former Warroad High stars and brothers Grant and Hampton Slukynsky are charting new courses in college hockey.

Grant, a freshman forward at Northern Michigan, has entered the transfer portal.

Hampton, a goalie who was set to be an incoming freshman at Northern Michigan, has de-committed from the Wildcats.

The moves come after Northern Michigan's coaching staff left for new jobs.

Head coach Grant Potulny, a Grand Forks native, is leaving for an American Hockey League opportunity that has yet to be announced. Assistant Nick Peruzzi has accepted a job as an assistant at UConn. Assistant Byron Pool is headed to Dartmouth to be an assistant.

Grant Slukynsky, a former captain of Sioux City in the United States Hockey League, tallied six goals and nine points as a freshman for the Wildcats.

Hampton, meanwhile, won the USHL's Goaltender of the Year award while leading the Fargo Force to Anderson and Clark Cups this season. Hampton is a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings.

Their recruitment could be tricky.

It is late enough in the offseason that many teams already have their scholarship money allocated.

So, options might be limited to schools who have scholarships remaining or those who can use Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collectives to cover school costs.

The departure of the Slukynsky brothers continues a mass exodus at Northern Michigan.

The Wildcats have now lost 18 players in the NCAA transfer portal — 14 before Potulny's departure and four since. Northern Michigan also has lost two of its top recruits since Potulny departed — Slukynsky and forward Adam Pietila, who committed to Wisconsin.

Northern Michigan is working toward hiring a replacement for Potulny.

Two names have come to the forefront: St. Cloud State assistant Dave Shyiak and Winnipeg Jets scout Brian Renfrew.

Shyiak was a member of Northern Michigan's 1991 NCAA national championship-winning team. He also previously served as an assistant with the Wildcats before accepting the head coaching job at Alaska Anchorage.

Renfrew, who played at Western Michigan, also has previously served as a Northern Michigan assistant. Renfrew's other college hockey coaching stops include Alaska, Michigan State and Omaha. Renfrew won an NCAA national championship with the Spartans. His nephew, Billy, is a Northern Michigan commit.

Clarkson also is looking to make a hire after head coach Casey Jones left for Cornell, where he'll serve as the associate coach under Mike Schafer this season, then take over as head coach in 2025-26.

The top candidates for the Clarkson job are believed to be Union head coach Josh Hauge and Clarkson assistant Chris Brooks.

Hauge, a former Fargo Force assistant, spent seven years as an assistant with Clarkson. He left two years ago for Union.

Brooks is a longtime college hockey assistant with stops at Western Michigan and Michigan Tech. He also served as the head coach of Division-III Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Forward Grayden Slipec will no longer be coming to UND.

The Fighting Hawks and the Chicago Steel forward have parted ways.

Slipec initially committed to UND in October 2021, when he was playing for Surrey in the British Columbia Hockey League. He moved to USHL Chicago for the past two seasons, but the offensive side of his game hasn't emerged yet. Slipec scored two goals in 53 games last season.

Slipec's older brother, Jacob, just completed his sophomore season at Omaha.

Seven UND hockey players now have personalized merchandise at the

Sioux Shop's NIL

store.

They are Jackson Kunz, Dylan James, Cameron Berg, Jake Schmaltz, Dane Montgomery, Jake Livanavage and Kaleb Johnson.

More will be added as paperwork is filed.