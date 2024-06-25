College hockey: New Clarkson head coach Houle promotes Brooks to associate head coach

Jun. 24—POTSDAM — One of JF Houle's first actions as the new head men's hockey coach at Clarkson University was to name assistant coach Chris Brooks as associate head coach.

Brooks' appointment was announced by Clarkson on Monday.

Brooks had been an assistant coach for the Golden Knights for the last two seasons when Casey Jones led the team. Clarkson added Brooks in the summer of 2022 after he had been an assistant coach at Michigan Tech for six seasons.

"I am excited to be able to retain Chris Brooks as an associate head coach," Houle said in a statement. "Chris has a vast knowledge of the game and has a good sense of the Clarkson values. He will be able to help develop players for the next level, a proven recruiter with excellent ties to our target areas."

Prior to Michigan Tech, Brooks lead the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 2011-17, including a national Division III championship in 2016. Brooks was a finalist as Division III coach of the year from 2014-16.

Brooks started his coaching career at Western Michigan from 1999-2008. He played for Western Michigan and is eighth all-time in scoring at the university with 184 points. Brooks, from Stratford, Ontario, played professionally in the WPHL and ECHL. He also played for Springfield of the AHL.

Houle was named Clarkson's 12th head men's hockey coach Friday. Houle played for Clarkson from 1993-97 and was an assistant coach for the Golden Knights from 2003-08. Houle is the first Clarkson head men's hockey coach to have played for the Golden Knights since Bill O'Flaherty, who led Clarkson from 1979-85.

MEN'S LACROSSE

FIVE SAINTS WIN HONORS

St. Lawrence University's Judge Murphy headed five Saints players who won Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA) honors Monday.

Murphy was named All-America and won First-Team All-Region honors. Tripp Clark also was named to the First Team. Caleb Torres, Paddy Condon and Michael Marinello made the Second Team.

Murphy was the Liberty League's Offensive Player of the Year and led the Saints with 63 goals and 30 assists for 93 points.

Clark, second in the league with 1.88 caused turnovers per game, was a first-team Liberty League pick as was Torres, who recorded 27 ground balls and caused 15 turnovers.

Condon was second in the league in faceoff percentage (.677) and third in ground balls per game (10.05). Marinello recorded 229 saves during the season with a 7.46 goals-against average and .627 save percentage. His 11-0 start was the best in program history.