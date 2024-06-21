College hockey: Clarkson announces alumnus Houle as next men's coach

Jun. 21—POTSDAM — Clarkson University has named former Golden Knights player and coach Jean-Francois (JF) Houle as its new men's hockey coach.

The university made the announcement today, just over a week after former head coach Casey Jones announced that he was leaving to become associate head coach at his alma mater, Cornell University, with plans to take the head coaching job in 2025.

Houle, the 12th Golden Knights hockey coach, is the first Clarkson alumnus to become the school's head men's hockey coach since Bill O'Flaherty, who led the team from 1979-85. Houle will be introduced at Clarkson University at 7 tonight at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to return and coach at my alma mater," Houle said in a statement released by Clarkson. "I am excited about the future of Clarkson hockey and eager to continue the rich history of the program. I am looking forward to becoming a mentor and instilling the Clarkson University values to the next generation of student-athletes. My family and I have forged some deep friendships within the community and we are happy to make Potsdam home again."

Houle, known as a tenacious forward during his time as a player at Clarkson from 1993-97, returns to the Golden Knights from the American Hockey league's Laval Rocket, the top minor league team of the Montreal Canadiens. Houle has been head coach for Laval for the last three seasons and has coached in the AHL for the last nine.

Previously, Houle coached the AHL's Bakersfield Condors from 2015-21. The Condors are the Edmonton Oilers' top farm team and Houle helped develop many of the players on the current roster, which is playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers tonight.

"We are thrilled to have Jean-Francois Houle, a Golden Knight alumnus well-known around the hockey world to be our next Leonard S. Ceglarski head men's hockey coach," said Clarkson President Marc Christensen. "His exceptional record in developing talent at both the professional level, combined with his deep connection to our university as a former player and assistant coach, makes him the ideal leader to drive our men's hockey program to a national championship."

Houle worked as an assistant coach for Clarkson from 2003-08, hired by then-head coach George Roll. The Golden Knights made the ECAC Championship in 2004, won the ECAC title in 2007 and the conference regular-season title in 2008, appearing in the NCAA Tournament in 2007 and 2008.

Houle moved on to be head coach for Lewiston of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and then to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL where he was coach of the year in 2012.

Houle arrived at Clarkson as a player in 1993 as a top recruit and draft pick of the Canadiens. He scored 25 points in his rookie season and was co-captain his senior year. Houle finished with 129 career points in 143 games, scoring 49 goals. The personable Houle was known as one of the top penalty killers in college hockey and opponents were well-acquainted with his devastating hits.

"People who have been following Golden Knights hockey since we moved into Cheel Arena (in 1991) know JF was among the all-time fan favorites, who played every shift as if it was an overtime in the national championship," said Clarkson Athletic Director Laurel Kane. "With work ethic, passion, loyalty and love for Clarkson hockey and the Potsdam community, JF is the proven leader we need."

Houle's son, Noah, is a sophomore at SUNY Potsdam where he plays for the Bears' men's lacrosse team. Houle and his wife, Maria, also have two daughters, Emma and Lucy.