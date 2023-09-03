College highlights for new Seahawks LB Drake Thomas

The NFL is incredibly competitive, and every year talented players that don’t make a certain team’s roster often find themselves somewhere else in the league. Such is the case for linebacker Drake Thomas.

Thomas somehow went undrafted, despite having 101 total tackles – 19 for a loss – and 7.5 sacks. He kept up his high level of production with the Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason, having 22 tackles in August.

Now he’s switching the silver and black for navy and neon.

The Seahawks will need all the help they can get at a linebacker position which may not be as deep as it once was.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire