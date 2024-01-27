College Heights tops Wheaton

Jan. 27—Libby Fanning scored 23 in College Heights' 67-38 win over Wheaton on Friday night at Wheaton High School, and 15 of them came in the first quarter.

Fanning got the Cougars going early and they never looked back, outscoring the Bulldogs in every quarter except the fourth.

The score was 44-19 at halftime and 56-27 entering the fourth stanza.

Joining Fanning in double figures was Ava Lett with 12 points on four 3-pointers; Lett made one outside shot in each quarter. Maddy Colin added 9 for the Cougars while Karly Dorris chipped in 8.

College Heights improves to 8-9 overall as Wheaton falls to 3-17.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by freshman Harmony Loftis with 18 points.