College Heights students excel in Scholar Bowl, claim 4th state title

They don’t wear uniforms, and you won’t see them on the playing field.

But this group of College Heights students are very much a team, in fact, the best in the entire state, and they almost always go up against schools with a lot more students.

“We are a Class two school but because of our record in the past, they bump us up two levels so we play Class four teams and we were still able to win the state tournament,” said Jean Miller, Scholar Bowl Coach.

The sport is Scholar Bowl, an intellectual endeavor much like Jeopardy but instead of just one player, there are several on each team.

And this team just earned the school’s 4th state championship.

“I don’t play other sports other than this primarily, so this is sort of my way of showing my school spirit,” said Michael Peters, College Heights Sophomore.

“There’s a wide variety of trivia out there whether you like pop culture or sports or history or fine arts, anything like that, if you have any interest in that definitely be involved in it,” said Madison Carson, College Heights Senior.

“I think it’s going to take a little bit more studying but there are a lot of famous people from Scholar’s Bowl that have been on Jeopardy before so we’ll see if it gets to there but I’m an avid watcher of the show,” said Matt Williams, College Heights Senior.

“Being able to have a way to put all that, to put all those things that get in my memory to good use is just, it’s a very enjoyable experience, I love it,” said Braxton Davis, College Heights Junior.

Braxton Davis hasn’t finished competing for the year.

He’s been selected as an all-star for the state of Missouri – and will compete in next month’s “National All-Star Academic Tournament”.

