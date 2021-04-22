College Heights softball trounces Jasper

Apr. 22—The College Heights softball team continues to fire on all cylinders.

The Cougars (11-2) erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn an 11-1 run-rule victory over Jasper on Wednesday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

Addie Lawrence paced College Heights, going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Kloee Williamson added two hits and as many RBI, while Jayli Johnson, Layne Jackson, Maddy Colin and Aaliyah Perez also contributed run-scoring hits.

Colin dominated once again, striking out 11 batters and yielding three hits in six innings.

Courtney Spear accounted for Jasper's (6-12) run production, collecting an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Grace Osborne took the loss for the Eagles.

College Heights plays at Liberal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.