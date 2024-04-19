College Heights boys, TJ girls claim Ozark 7 track titles

Apr. 18—WEBB CITY, Mo. — The College Heights boys and the Thomas Jefferson girls both claimed Ozark 7 championships during the Ozark 7 meet on Wednesday at Webb City High School.

The College Heights boys led the field with 229 points. McAuley was second with 134 points and Thomas Jefferson finished third with 102 points.

On the girls side, Thomas Jefferson led the pack with 233 points. College Heights scored 101 for runner-up status and McAuley was third with 81 points.

The College Heights boys claimed the top three spots in the 400-meter dash.

Levi Durling paced the Cougars with a 52.50 seconds. Teammate Erhan Ukena was second (52.70) and Caleb Quade finished third with a time of 53.70. McAuley's Alex Bohachick was fourth (55.40.)

College Heights swept the top three spots in the long jump as well.

Logan Decker won the event for the Cougars with a 6.28-meter leap. Quade finished second (6.14) and Derek Bowman was third (5.74). Thomas Jefferson's Layton Green finished fourth (5.15.)

The Cougars also took the top three spots in the triple jump.

Quade was first (12.89), Ukena second (11.70m) and Bowman was third (11.03m).

The College Heights boys also captured three of the four top spots in the 100-meter dash.

Decker won the event with a time of 11.41 seconds. Fellow Cougar Durling (11.64) was second and Thomas Jefferson's Jack Twiss (11.94) was third. College Heights' Colsen Dickens finished fourth (12.16).

Decker also claimed the 200m title at 23.77. College Heights' Ukena was runner-up (23.97) and Thomas Jefferson's Liam Cook finished third (25.38).

Durling and Dickens teamed up with Matt Williams and Zach Beatty to win the 4x100-meter relay with a 46.83-second finish. Thomas Jefferson (Twiss, Sheraz Anis, Layton Green and Eann Espinoza) finished second (47.91), and McAuley (Taffner, Bohachick, Ethan Stabb and Brek Sickman finished third (48.14).

Dickens, Williams, Bowman and Steven Calandro logged gold for the Cougars in the 2x200-meter relay (1:39.28). McAuley (Stabb, Sickman, Taffner and Will Mollnow) finished second (1:42.22), and Exeter (Cameron Bratlin, Kronikel Lokot, Jossue Alcaraz and Coy Aldridge) was third (1:42.38).

The Cougars also captured three of the top four spots in the high jump. Decker (1.92 meters) finished first and teammate Quade was runner-up (1.72). McAuley's Sickman was third (1.67), and College Heights' Ukena was fourth (1.57).

McAuley distance runner Michael Parrigon dominated the distance events, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 events.

He finished with a 2:08.82 in the 800.

Parrigon continued his winning ways in the 1600 with 4:48.94 and completed the distance trifecta with a winning time of 10:25.08 in the 3200.

McAuley's Bohachick, Derek Taffner, Connor Taffner and Mollnow won the 4x400 relay with 3:53.45.

McAuley (Bohachick, Connor Taffner, Veer and Parrigon) also won the 4x800 relay.

The Warriors claimed the top two spots in the javelin throw. Roscoe Miller won the event with a throw of 40.46 meters and teammate Max Anreder was second (39.71.)

Thomas Jefferson's Haden Thompson won the discus with a throw of 26.91 meters.

In other events, Wheaton's Fernando Gonzalez won the 110-meter hurdles (17.12.) Gonzalez also won the 300-meter hurdles (43.33.)

Wheaton also won the shot put after Jacob Bittle posted a 10.32-meter result. Teammate Austin Cox was second (10.28).

On the girls side, the Thomas Jefferson girls won the team title with 223 points. College Heights was second with 101 and McAuley placed third with 81.

TJ's Esther Yang won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.29. College Heights' Allie Stout (13.82) was runner-up and Verona's Jaicee Carrasquillo was third (14.13).

Thomas Jefferson's Kirra Moser claimed the conference title in the 400 (1:10.66). Exeter's Kaylyn Weiser (1:11.30) came in second, College Heights' Lillly Lackey (1:13.70) was third.

TJ's Yang, Emmanuelle Sweeney, Haley Orr and Gabbi Hiebert combined for the win in the 4x100 relay (54.73). Exeter (Weiser, Jaylee Hawkins, Hall and Beatriz Alcaraz) came in second (59.80).

Moser, Sarah Mueller, Sweeney and Yang teamed up to give Thomas Jefferson a win in the 4x400 relay (4:37.52). College Heights (Lackey, Karly Dorris, Londyn Eidson and Stout) finished second (4:55.71) and McAuley (names not available) came in third (5:17.58).

Lannah Grigg won the discus for TJ with a throw of 28.54.

Sutton won the javelin with a 23.97 throw.

With just two entries in the high jump, both competitors cleared 1.42 meters, but TJ's Hiebert did so in fewer attempts to take first. College Heights' Maddy Colin took second.

Hiebert also took first in the long jump (4.30). She claimed a third gold with a win in the triple jump (8.65).

With just two entries in the 4x800m relay, TJ (Mueller, Vivian Sharp, Moser and Macie Shifferd) logged a 11:17.63 to beat McAuley (names not available), who finished with a time of 11:40.63.

College Heights' Jesalin Bever won the 100-meter hurdles with ease with a time of 17.60. Bever also finished first in the 300-meter hurdles (51.61). Bever claimed her third individual gold for the Cougars in the 200 (:29.25).

McAuley's Kendall Ramsey won all three distance events for the Warriors. She crossed the line in 2:37.33 to win the 800-meter run. In the 1600, she won with a time of 5:41.40.

Ramsey completed the sweep with 12:58.68 in the 3200 run. Shifferd was second (13:15.69,) Anderegg was third (14:00.51) and TJ's Sharp was fourth (16:56.58.)

In the girls shot put, Verona's America Castillo claimed first (9.81m).

Other results

Boys 800: Second: Spencer Long, 2:14.48. Third: Connor Taffner, 2:19.89.

Boys 1600: Second: Braden Honeywell-Lynch, 4:54.42. Third: Colton McMillan, 5:00.33.

Boys 3200: Second: McMillan, 10:33.89. Third: Honeywell-Lynch, 11:05.86.

Boys 4x400: Second: Long, Espinoza, Honeywell-Lynch and Cook, 4:00.59. Third: Beatty, Steven Calandro, McMillan and Connor Jordan, 4:28.30.

Boys javelin: Third: Hunter Wyatt, 30.78.

Boys discus: Second: Layden Shaffer, 26.58. Third: Max Anreder, 26.57.

Boys 110-meter hurdles: Second: Calandro, 17.70. Third: Sheraz Anis, 17.92.

Boys 300 hurdles: Second: Calandro, 43.98.

Third: Derek Bowman, 47.31.

Boys shot put: Third: Gavin Doll, 10.12.

Girls discus: Second: Samantha Conrad, 25.80. Third: Alexis Stamps, 22.99.

Girls javelin: Second: Mallory Royer, 23.60. Third: Lannah Grigg, 22.39.

Girls long jump: Second: Olivia Parrigon, 4.09. Third: Satriana Krattley, 3.83.

Girls triple jump: Second: Halery Orr, 8.18. Third: Karly Dorris, 7.65.

Girls 100-meter hurdles: Second: Satriana Krattley, 21.10. Third: Kiera Onyango, 22.24.

Girls 300-meter hurdles: Second: Royer, 59.39. Third: Samantha Perrin, 1:02.01.

Girls 200-meter dash: Second: Emmanuelle Sweeney, 29.80. Third: Jaicee Carrasquillo, 30.95.

Girls 800: Second: Olivia Parrigon, 2:40.14 Third: Maria Anderegg, 2:44.64.

Girls 1600: Second: Shifferd, 5:52.98. Third: Anderegg, 5:58.21.

Girls 3200: Second: Shifferd, 13:15.69. Third: Anderegg, 14:00.51.

Girls shot put: Second: Grigg, 9.45. Third: Stamps, 8.58.