COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers tied for 10th after first round at NJCAA National Championship

May 15—HOBBS, N.M. — The Odessa College men's golf team ended the first round of the NJCAA National Championship in a five-way tie for 10th place Tuesday at the Rockwind Community Links.

The Wranglers shot a team score of 293, placing them tied with Eastern Wyoming Community College, Central Alabama Community College, Eastern Florida State and Hutchinson Community College.

New Mexico Junior College ended the day in first place with 280 while Midland College was second with 284.

Sungyeop Cho and Logan Vargas both led the Wranglers by shooting 72 in the first round.

The team will be back out on the links Wednesday for the second of the four-round tournament.