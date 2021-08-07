COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB hires Wittenbach as new head coach

Aug. 7—Kyle Wittenbach as the new head coach of the UTPB men's and women's golf programs the school announced Thursday.

Wittenbach coached at Ferris State in Michigan the past four seasons.

"Kyle comes to us with a track record of success in a short time span," Director of Athletics Todd Dooley said in a release.

"Coach Wittenbach fits the mold and is the perfect person to pursue comprehensive excellence with the golf program and take them to the next level."

Wittenbach coached the men's program to a pair of appearances of the Division II National Championships as well as an individual qualifier.

He also has previous experience ant Northern Michigan and led the men's team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in nearly two decades.

