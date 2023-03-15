College Golf Talk podcast: Illinois' Mike Small on NIL, golf ball rollback and March Madness
In this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine speak with Illinois Men's Golf head coach Mike Small about his team this year, being roommates with Steve Stricker, how he is handling the new NIL and transfer portal rules and how far he thinks the Illinois Men's basketball team will go in March Madness.
The guys then recap the week that was in golf before getting into their own March Madness picks.