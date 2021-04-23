College golf: St. Scholastica takes two team titles at Martin Luther invite, edging UWS in men's competition

Apr. 23—Wisconsin-Superior's Joey Cummings and Ryan Peterson tied for first while St. Scholastica's Hannah Johnson was the women's medalist at the Martin Luther College Invitational Thursday at the New Ulm Country Club in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Cummings and Peterson, both of Duluth East, finished with 3-over-par 73s, and UWS teammate Taylor Burger was tied for third with a 75, but it wasn't enough as UWS finished second in the team standings with a 313, two strokes behind St. Scholastica. Another Duluth East product, Liam Butche, shot a 76 as four Saints shot in the 70s for the first time this season and CSS won its first tournament of the season.

Johnson, meanwhile, once again earned medalist honors as the St. Scholastica women captured their second tournament title in the past three days. Johnson, a senior from Two Harbors, finished with a 10-over-par 81 to win by four strokes over Payton Sierra of Minnesota-Morris and CSS teammate Olivia Wright.

Anna Lindemann, Hannah Garcia and Olivia Hanson all finished in the top eight as the Saints dominated with a team score of 343, 50 strokes ahead of the Cougars. Sarah Wahlquist finished 15th to lead UWS but the Yellowjackets didn't have enough to factor into the team standings.