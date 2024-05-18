COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College finishes second at nationals

May 17—HOBBS, N.M. — The Odessa College men's golf team ended up finishing second at the NJCAA National Championship Friday at the Rockwind Community Links.

The Wranglers finished with a team score of 293-282-276-275—1126 to finish runner-up.

New Mexico Junior College ended up winning the national title with a score of 280-293-278-272—1123.

Midland College finished third with a score of 284-292-275-279—1130.

The Wranglers were led by Adam Bresnu who ended up placing tied for fourth as an individual with a score of 74-66-68-71—279.

Logan Vargas finished tied for 11th with a score of 72-70-70-70—282.