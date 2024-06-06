COLLEGE GOLF: OC's Stracke named Dave Williams National Coach of the Year for NJCAA Division I

Jun. 5—Odessa College head golf coach Brad Stracke has been named the Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award for NJCAA Division I for the 2024 season.

Each year, the award, which is presented by Golf Pride Grips, is given to six outstanding collegiate golf coaches.

In addition to Stracke, this year's winners included Auburn's Nick Clinard for Division I, Bryson Worley of North Georgia for Division II, Steve Conley of Methodist for Division III, Dalton State's Ben Rickett for NAIA and Mississippi Gulf Coast's Brad Thornton for NJCAA Division II.

Stracke just finished his first year in charge of the Wrangler golf program.

He coached the Wranglers to six wins and 13 top-two finishes in 15 tournaments during this past season.

The Odessa College men's golf team finished runner-up at this year's NJCAA National Championship and carded no lower than a sixth-place finish all season.

The Wranglers were led on the course by PING All-Region and GCAA All-Freshman honorees Sungyeop Cho and Adam Bresnu.