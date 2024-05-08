COLLEGE GOLF: Falcons to compete at South Central Regional

May 7—The UTPB men's golf team will begin play in the NCAA Division II championships with the South Central Region competition starting on Thursday in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Falcons are seeded fourth in the South Central Region out of the ten teams.

The top five teams and the top two golfers not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals which will take place May 21-25 at the Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge in Winter Garden, Fla.

Colorado Christian is the No. 1 seed in the region while Oklahoma Christian is No. 2, followed by Dallas Baptist at No. 3.