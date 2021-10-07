College golf: Conference moves aren’t just limited to the Big 12 and SEC
In golf, conference championships can be a gateway to the postseason. Win the conference title, and a team gets an Automatic Qualifying spot in an NCAA Regional. It’s one reason so much conference movement of late is such an interesting topic in college golf.
Teams like Oklahoma and Texas, which recently announced their departure from the Big 12 in favor of the SEC (effective in 2025, or potentially sooner), have made national headlines across sports. But outside of such visible moves, there’s still plenty of shuffling.
Below, check out the conference-by-conference breakdown, with teams joining and leaving each conference indicated in the chart.
*-joining conference
x-leaving conference
y-announced move to NCAA Division III
Editor’s note: Some of these moves are happening this season, and some will happen in upcoming seasons.
American Athletic Conference
AAC (7)
x-Central Florida
x-Cincinnati
East Carolina
x-Houston
Memphis
South Florida
SMU
Temple
Wichita State
Tulsa
Atlantic Coast Conference
ACC (12)
Boston College
Clemson
Duke
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
N.C. State
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
Atlantic Sun
A-Sun (13)
Florida Gulf Coast
Jacksonville
Kennesaw State
Liberty
Libscomb
North Florida
Stetson
*-Central Arkansas
*-East Kentucky
*-Jacksonville State
*-Bellarmine
*-North Alabama
*-Austin Peay
Atlantic 10
A-10 (11)
Davidson
Dayton
Fordham
George Mason
George Washington
LaSalle
Rhode Island
Richmond
St. Bonaventure
Saint Joseph’s
Virginia Commonwealth
Big 12
Big 12 (12)
Baylor
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
x-Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
x-Texas
W. Virginia
*-BYU
*-Central Florida
*-Cincinnati
*-Houston
Big East
Big East (10)
Butler
UConn
Creighton
DePaul
Georgetown
Marquette
Seton Hall
St. John’s
Villanova
Xavier
Big Sky
Big Sky (5)
Binghamton
y-Hartford
Idaho
No. Colorado
Sacramento State
x-Southern Utah
Idaho
Big South
Big South (10)
Campbell
Charleston Southern
Gardner-Webb
High Point
Longwood
Presbyterian
Radford
SC-Update
Winthrop
*-North Carolina A&T
Big Ten
Big Ten (14)
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Maryland
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Nebraska
Northwestern
Ohio State
Penn State
Purdue
Rutgers
Wisconsin
Big West
Big West (11)
Cal Poly
CS Fullerton
CS Bakersfield
UC Davis
UC Irvine
UC Riverside
Santa Barbara
Hawaii
Long Beach
*-UC San Diego
CS Northridge
Colonial Athletic Conference
CAA (9)
College of Charleston
Delaware
Drexel
Elon
Hofstra
James Madison
North Carolina- Wilmington
Towson
William & Mary
Conference USA
C-USA (13)
Alabama Birmingham
Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech
Marshall
Middle Tennessee State
Charlotte
North Texas
Old Dominion
Rice
Southern Mississippi
UTEP
UTSA
Western Kentucky
Horizon League
Horizon (10)
Cleveland
Detroit
IUPUI
Northern Kentucky
Oakland
Fort Wayne
Robert Morris
Green Bay
Wright State
Youngstown State
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
MAAC (9)
Canisius
Fairfield
Iona
Manhattan
Monmouth
Niagara
Rider
Saint Peter’s
Siena College
Mid-American Conference
MAC (8)
Ball State
Bowling Green
Eastern Michigan
Kent State
Miami (Ohio)
Northern Illinois
Ohio University
Toledo
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
MEAC (3)
x-Bethune-Cookman
x-Florida A&M
Howard
Mary-Eastern Shore
x-North Carolina A&T
North Carolina Central
x-Augusta
Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley (7)
Bradley
Drake
Evansville
Illinois State
Loyola Chicago
Missouri State
Northern Iowa
Mountain West
Mountain West (11)
Boise State
Fresno State
Colorado State
UNLV
Nevada
New Mexico
San Diego State
San Jose State
Air Force
Utah State
Wyoming
Northeastern Conference
NEC (8)
Bryant
Fairleigh Dickinson
Long Island
Mt. Saint Mary’s
Sacred Heart
St. Francis (NY)
St. Francis (Penn)
Wagner
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC (8)
x-Austin Peay
Belmont
E. Illinois
x-Eastern Kentucky
x-Jacksonville State
Morehead State
Murray State
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
Tennessee State
Tennessee Tech
Tennessee Martin
Pac-12 Conference
Pac-12 (12)
Arizona
Arizona State
Cal
UCLA
Colorado
Oregon
Oregon State
USC
Stanford
Utah
Washington
Washington State
Patriot League
Patriot League (8)
Bucknell
Colgate
Holy Cross
Lafayette
Lehigh
Loyola-Maryland
Army
Navy
Southeastern Conference
SEC (16)
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Mississippi
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
*-Oklahoma
*-Texas
Southland Conference
Southland (8)
x-Abilene Christian
x-Central Arkansas
Houston Baptist
Incarnate Word
x-Lamar
McNeese State
New Orleans
Nicholls
x-Sam Houston
Southeastern Louisiana
x-Stephen F. Austin
*-Francis Marion
*-Augusta
Southern Conference
Southern (8)
East Tennessee State
Furman
Mercer
N.C. Greensboro
Samford
Chattanooga
Western Carolina
Wofford
Southwestern Athletic Conference
SWAC (7)
Alabama A&M
Alabama St.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Prairie View A&M
Texas Southern
*-Bethune-Cookman
*-Florida A&M
Sun Belt
Sun Belt (12)
App State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Little Rock
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Louisiana Lafayette
Louisiana Monroe
South Alabama
Texas State
Texas-Arlington
Troy
Ivy League
The Ivy (6)
Columbia
Cornell
Harvard
Penn
Princeton
Yale
Summit League
Summit (10)
Denver
IUPUI
Nebraska-Omaha
North Dakota State
North Dakota
Oral Roberts
South Dakota
South Dakota State
Western Illinois
*-St. Thomas
West Coast Conference
WCC (8)
x-BYU
Gonzaga
Loyola-Marymount
Pacific
Pepperdine
Saint Mary’s
San Diego
San Francisco
Santa Clara
Western Athletic Conference
WAC (11)
x-Chicago State
Grand Canyon
New Mexico
Seattle
UTRGV
Utah Valley
*-Southern Utah
*-Tarleton State
*-Abilene Christian
*-Dixie State
*-Sam Houston State
*-Stephen F. Austin
Independent
Independent (1)
*-Francis Marion
x-Chicago State