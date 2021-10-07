College golf: Conference moves aren’t just limited to the Big 12 and SEC

In golf, conference championships can be a gateway to the postseason. Win the conference title, and a team gets an Automatic Qualifying spot in an NCAA Regional. It’s one reason so much conference movement of late is such an interesting topic in college golf.

Teams like Oklahoma and Texas, which recently announced their departure from the Big 12 in favor of the SEC (effective in 2025, or potentially sooner), have made national headlines across sports. But outside of such visible moves, there’s still plenty of shuffling.

Below, check out the conference-by-conference breakdown, with teams joining and leaving each conference indicated in the chart.

*-joining conference

x-leaving conference

y-announced move to NCAA Division III

Editor’s note: Some of these moves are happening this season, and some will happen in upcoming seasons.

American Athletic Conference

AAC (7) x-Central Florida x-Cincinnati East Carolina x-Houston Memphis South Florida SMU Temple Wichita State Tulsa

Atlantic Coast Conference

ACC (12) Boston College Clemson Duke Florida State Georgia Tech Louisville N.C. State North Carolina Notre Dame Virginia Virginia Tech Wake Forest

Atlantic Sun

A-Sun (13) Florida Gulf Coast Jacksonville Kennesaw State Liberty Libscomb North Florida Stetson *-Central Arkansas *-East Kentucky *-Jacksonville State *-Bellarmine *-North Alabama *-Austin Peay

Atlantic 10

A-10 (11) Davidson Dayton Fordham George Mason George Washington LaSalle Rhode Island Richmond St. Bonaventure Saint Joseph’s Virginia Commonwealth

Big 12

Big 12 (12) Baylor Iowa State Kansas Kansas State x-Oklahoma Oklahoma State TCU Texas Tech x-Texas W. Virginia *-BYU *-Central Florida *-Cincinnati *-Houston

Big East

Big East (10) Butler UConn Creighton DePaul Georgetown Marquette Seton Hall St. John’s Villanova Xavier

Big Sky

Big Sky (5) Binghamton y-Hartford Idaho No. Colorado Sacramento State x-Southern Utah Idaho

Big South

Big South (10) Campbell Charleston Southern Gardner-Webb High Point Longwood Presbyterian Radford SC-Update Winthrop *-North Carolina A&T

Big Ten

Big Ten (14) Illinois Indiana Iowa Maryland Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Northwestern Ohio State Penn State Purdue Rutgers Wisconsin

Big West

Big West (11) Cal Poly CS Fullerton CS Bakersfield UC Davis UC Irvine UC Riverside Santa Barbara Hawaii Long Beach *-UC San Diego CS Northridge

Colonial Athletic Conference

CAA (9) College of Charleston Delaware Drexel Elon Hofstra James Madison North Carolina- Wilmington Towson William & Mary

Conference USA

C-USA (13) Alabama Birmingham Florida Atlantic Louisiana Tech Marshall Middle Tennessee State Charlotte North Texas Old Dominion Rice Southern Mississippi UTEP UTSA Western Kentucky

Horizon League

Horizon (10) Cleveland Detroit IUPUI Northern Kentucky Oakland Fort Wayne Robert Morris Green Bay Wright State Youngstown State

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

MAAC (9) Canisius Fairfield Iona Manhattan Monmouth Niagara Rider Saint Peter’s Siena College

Mid-American Conference

MAC (8) Ball State Bowling Green Eastern Michigan Kent State Miami (Ohio) Northern Illinois Ohio University Toledo

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

MEAC (3) x-Bethune-Cookman x-Florida A&M Howard Mary-Eastern Shore x-North Carolina A&T North Carolina Central x-Augusta

Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley (7) Bradley Drake Evansville Illinois State Loyola Chicago Missouri State Northern Iowa

Mountain West

Mountain West (11) Boise State Fresno State Colorado State UNLV Nevada New Mexico San Diego State San Jose State Air Force Utah State Wyoming

Northeastern Conference

NEC (8) Bryant Fairleigh Dickinson Long Island Mt. Saint Mary’s Sacred Heart St. Francis (NY) St. Francis (Penn) Wagner

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC (8) x-Austin Peay Belmont E. Illinois x-Eastern Kentucky x-Jacksonville State Morehead State Murray State Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Tennessee State Tennessee Tech Tennessee Martin

Pac-12 Conference

Pac-12 (12) Arizona Arizona State Cal UCLA Colorado Oregon Oregon State USC Stanford Utah Washington Washington State

Patriot League

Patriot League (8) Bucknell Colgate Holy Cross Lafayette Lehigh Loyola-Maryland Army Navy

Southeastern Conference

SEC (16) Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Georgia Kentucky LSU Mississippi Mississippi State Missouri South Carolina Tennessee Texas A&M Vanderbilt *-Oklahoma *-Texas

Southland Conference

Southland (8) x-Abilene Christian x-Central Arkansas Houston Baptist Incarnate Word x-Lamar McNeese State New Orleans Nicholls x-Sam Houston Southeastern Louisiana x-Stephen F. Austin *-Francis Marion *-Augusta

Southern Conference

Southern (8) East Tennessee State Furman Mercer N.C. Greensboro Samford Chattanooga Western Carolina Wofford

Southwestern Athletic Conference

SWAC (7) Alabama A&M Alabama St. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prairie View A&M Texas Southern *-Bethune-Cookman *-Florida A&M

Sun Belt

Sun Belt (12) App State Arkansas State Arkansas Little Rock Coastal Carolina Georgia Southern Georgia State Louisiana Lafayette Louisiana Monroe South Alabama Texas State Texas-Arlington Troy

Ivy League

The Ivy (6) Columbia Cornell Harvard Penn Princeton Yale

Summit League

Summit (10) Denver IUPUI Nebraska-Omaha North Dakota State North Dakota Oral Roberts South Dakota South Dakota State Western Illinois *-St. Thomas

West Coast Conference

WCC (8) x-BYU Gonzaga Loyola-Marymount Pacific Pepperdine Saint Mary’s San Diego San Francisco Santa Clara

Western Athletic Conference

WAC (11) x-Chicago State Grand Canyon New Mexico Seattle UTRGV Utah Valley *-Southern Utah *-Tarleton State *-Abilene Christian *-Dixie State *-Sam Houston State *-Stephen F. Austin

Independent