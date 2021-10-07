College golf: Conference moves aren’t just limited to the Big 12 and SEC

Lance Ringler
In golf, conference championships can be a gateway to the postseason. Win the conference title, and a team gets an Automatic Qualifying spot in an NCAA Regional. It’s one reason so much conference movement of late is such an interesting topic in college golf.

Teams like Oklahoma and Texas, which recently announced their departure from the Big 12 in favor of the SEC (effective in 2025, or potentially sooner), have made national headlines across sports. But outside of such visible moves, there’s still plenty of shuffling.

Below, check out the conference-by-conference breakdown, with teams joining and leaving each conference indicated in the chart.

*-joining conference
x-leaving conference
y-announced move to NCAA Division III

Editor’s note: Some of these moves are happening this season, and some will happen in upcoming seasons.

American Athletic Conference

AAC (7)

x-Central Florida

x-Cincinnati

East Carolina

x-Houston

Memphis

South Florida

SMU

Temple

Wichita State

Tulsa

Atlantic Coast Conference

ACC (12)

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

N.C. State

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Atlantic Sun

A-Sun (13)

Florida Gulf Coast

Jacksonville

Kennesaw State

Liberty

Libscomb

North Florida

Stetson

*-Central Arkansas

*-East Kentucky

*-Jacksonville State

*-Bellarmine

*-North Alabama

*-Austin Peay

Atlantic 10

A-10 (11)

Davidson

Dayton

Fordham

George Mason

George Washington

LaSalle

Rhode Island

Richmond

St. Bonaventure

Saint Joseph’s

Virginia Commonwealth

Big 12

Big 12 (12)

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

x-Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

x-Texas

W. Virginia

*-BYU

*-Central Florida

*-Cincinnati

*-Houston

Big East

Big East (10)

Butler

UConn

Creighton

DePaul

Georgetown

Marquette

Seton Hall

St. John’s

Villanova

Xavier

Big Sky

Big Sky (5)

Binghamton

y-Hartford

Idaho

No. Colorado

Sacramento State

x-Southern Utah

Idaho

Big South

Big South (10)

Campbell

Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb

High Point

Longwood

Presbyterian

Radford

SC-Update

Winthrop

*-North Carolina A&T

Big Ten

Big Ten (14)

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Big West

Big West (11)

Cal Poly

CS Fullerton

CS Bakersfield

UC Davis

UC Irvine

UC Riverside

Santa Barbara

Hawaii

Long Beach

*-UC San Diego

CS Northridge

Colonial Athletic Conference

CAA (9)

College of Charleston

Delaware

Drexel

Elon

Hofstra

James Madison

North Carolina- Wilmington

Towson

William & Mary

Conference USA

C-USA (13)

Alabama Birmingham

Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech

Marshall

Middle Tennessee State

Charlotte

North Texas

Old Dominion

Rice

Southern Mississippi

UTEP

UTSA

Western Kentucky

Horizon League

Horizon (10)

Cleveland

Detroit

IUPUI

Northern Kentucky

Oakland

Fort Wayne

Robert Morris

Green Bay

Wright State

Youngstown State

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

MAAC (9)

Canisius

Fairfield

Iona

Manhattan

Monmouth

Niagara

Rider

Saint Peter’s

Siena College

Mid-American Conference

MAC (8)

Ball State

Bowling Green

Eastern Michigan

Kent State

Miami (Ohio)

Northern Illinois

Ohio University

Toledo

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

MEAC (3)

x-Bethune-Cookman

x-Florida A&M

Howard

Mary-Eastern Shore

x-North Carolina A&T

North Carolina Central

x-Augusta

Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley (7)

Bradley

Drake

Evansville

Illinois State

Loyola Chicago

Missouri State

Northern Iowa

Mountain West

Mountain West (11)

Boise State

Fresno State

Colorado State

UNLV

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

San Jose State

Air Force

Utah State

Wyoming

Northeastern Conference

NEC (8)

Bryant

Fairleigh Dickinson

Long Island

Mt. Saint Mary’s

Sacred Heart

St. Francis (NY)

St. Francis (Penn)

Wagner

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC (8)

x-Austin Peay

Belmont

E. Illinois

x-Eastern Kentucky

x-Jacksonville State

Morehead State

Murray State

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Martin

Pac-12 Conference

Pac-12 (12)

Arizona

Arizona State

Cal

UCLA

Colorado

Oregon

Oregon State

USC

Stanford

Utah

Washington

Washington State

Patriot League

Patriot League (8)

Bucknell

Colgate

Holy Cross

Lafayette

Lehigh

Loyola-Maryland

Army

Navy

Southeastern Conference

SEC (16)

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

*-Oklahoma

*-Texas

Southland Conference

Southland (8)

x-Abilene Christian

x-Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist

Incarnate Word

x-Lamar

McNeese State

New Orleans

Nicholls

x-Sam Houston

Southeastern Louisiana

x-Stephen F. Austin

*-Francis Marion

*-Augusta

Southern Conference

Southern (8)

East Tennessee State

Furman

Mercer

N.C. Greensboro

Samford

Chattanooga

Western Carolina

Wofford

Southwestern Athletic Conference

SWAC (7)

Alabama A&M

Alabama St.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Prairie View A&M

Texas Southern

*-Bethune-Cookman

*-Florida A&M

Sun Belt

Sun Belt (12)

App State

Arkansas State

Arkansas Little Rock

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Louisiana Lafayette

Louisiana Monroe

South Alabama

Texas State

Texas-Arlington

Troy

Ivy League

The Ivy (6)

Columbia

Cornell

Harvard

Penn

Princeton

Yale

Summit League

Summit (10)

Denver

IUPUI

Nebraska-Omaha

North Dakota State

North Dakota

Oral Roberts

South Dakota

South Dakota State

Western Illinois

*-St. Thomas

West Coast Conference

WCC (8)

x-BYU

Gonzaga

Loyola-Marymount

Pacific

Pepperdine

Saint Mary’s

San Diego

San Francisco

Santa Clara

Western Athletic Conference

WAC (11)

x-Chicago State

Grand Canyon

New Mexico

Seattle

UTRGV

Utah Valley

*-Southern Utah

*-Tarleton State

*-Abilene Christian

*-Dixie State

*-Sam Houston State

*-Stephen F. Austin

Independent

Independent (1)

*-Francis Marion

x-Chicago State

